Big E reveals when he could return to the ring

Big E is a wrestler who attracts special attention with his wrestling qualities and character. Fans wanted to see him back in WWE, and are asking when he could return.

It's been over two years since we last saw Big E on the big stage. This amazing wrestler suffered a severe neck injury in March 2022 during an episode of SmackDown. The 38-year-old wrestler took a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland outside the ring and unfortunately landed awkwardly on his head. This resulted in a fracture in his neck and raised significant concerns in the wrestling world.

Questions arose about whether Big E would return at all and the seriousness of his injury.

Big E: I have no issues with pain, no issues with discomfort

In a conversation with Chris Vannini on Getting Over, Big E touched on many topics, with his potential return being the main one. Naturally, he's not happy with how things unfolded, but he feels great after a long time, without any pain. Big E has issues with his C1, but emphasizes the importance of being patient and waiting to see how everything develops. The most important thing for him is feeling great again.

“Now we’re at two years and running since I broke my neck. I broke my C1 in two places, my C6 as well. I feel great. I have no issues with pain, no issues with discomfort, weakness, any of those things. My strength is great. The only issue is my C1 is healing fibrously, which is great for normal day-to-day life, but it’s not turning into new bone and ossifying yet. They’re not going to clear me until that happens. It’s obviously a very important bone. Right now, that is the waiting game. I did go to Cancun about a month ago for stem cells. We’ll see if that changes anything. Right now, I feel great, I’m just not in a position to be cleared quite yet.”- Big E said, as quoted by Pwmania.

Big E described his experience of doing a spot before WWE Money in the Bank as a positive moment. He mentioned it was a small appearance for the countdown show, but what meant a lot to him was receiving appreciation from fans, despite the limited audience in the arena. He expressed a sense of returning to something familiar after 15 years in the industry, describing WWE as feeling like a second home to him.

Big E, who has been a well-known figure on the big stage for years, cherishes every moment he spends as part of WWE. Like everyone within the company, he's aware of the unpredictable nature of a wrestler's career, where any moment could bring a similar accident. Big E himself has experienced the consequences firsthand.

In April of this year, wrestling star Big E revealed that he must heed doctors' advice, as disregarding it could lead to even greater consequences. He stressed feeling some progress regarding his neck issues and admitted experiencing differences compared to earlier times. Despite wrestling being his immense passion and his desire to return, Big E admitted he never intended to leave the sport but is now considering such a possibility.

He emphasized the importance of not making hasty decisions, intending to stay smart, listen to doctors, absorb information, and base his actions on that guidance. Gambling with such matters is likely not the best solution.

Big E on advice from Stone Cold Steve Austin and Adam Copeland

Big E put an accent on receiving guidance from WWE Hall of Famers Stone Cold Steve Austin and Adam Copeland regarding his injury. He stressed that neck injuries are unfortunately common in their industry, and he's spoken with various individuals who've faced similar challenges.

© Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment

Each person's situation varies; some deal with stenosis or require fusion surgeries. In Big E's case, he didn't undergo surgery but wore a hard collar for three months. He expressed gratitude for the support and advice from legendary wrestlers he admired growing up, emphasizing how their insights have been valuable during his recovery process.

Having older colleagues as guiding stars, and people who will give you advice is a big deal. Big E never shied away from listening to his senior colleagues. In this situation, it was especially important to listen to the experiences of others and to determine what is the smartest for him. Big E is neither the first nor the last to find himself in a similar situation. A wrestler's career entails things like this.

The question is only who will come out with minor injuries and who with major ones.