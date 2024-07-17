Ric Flair talks about John Cena possibly making history with world title record

John Cena has been a hot topic in the world of wrestling for days.

John Cena has spent years building his name in the wrestling scene, aiming to become one of its biggest stars, and ultimately succeeding. The famous wrestler, often regarded as one of the greatest, confirmed a few days ago that he will bid farewell to wrestling in the next year. These are the final moments for fans to enjoy the qualities of the 47-year-old who has left an eternal impact on many childhoods.

Immediately after confirming his decision, reactions flowed in from fans, experts, and major figures in the wrestling scene.

Ric Flair, a key figure in the sport, discussed speculations during the Busted Open Radio show about Cena possibly returning for one more title run. Flair initially expressed no opposition to Cena breaking his title reign record. While Flair holds Cena in high regard, he also mentioned his daughter's potential to achieve a similar feat, expressing his admiration for both individuals.

“None,” Flair said, stressing that he has nothing against Cena and breaking his record. “The honest to God truth, I think so much personally of John Cena. He’s just one of those really great guys, in my opinion. And I have known a few. In a perfect world, it would be my daughter which I think would be the biggest thing that could ever happen. I told her one time and she got upset. Not upset but she didn’t like the comparison.“- he continued, as quoted by Pwmania.

© Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment

Ric Flair made an analogy to his daughter, suggesting that breaking his title reign record would elevate her to the level of fame enjoyed by Serena Williams. However, she wasn't enjoying the comparison, though he firmly believes in her athletic qualities. Flair expressed his openness to John Cena potentially breaking his record, emphasizing that records are made to be broken. He stated that he would enthusiastically congratulate Cena in the ring, even joking about a surprise move to enhance the moment, reflecting his supportive and humorous perspective on the matter.

Flair doesn't expect John Cena to make such a move, considering Cena has always been a fan of his. Flair agrees with the perspective that the 47-year-old wrestler is unlikely to undertake such a feat and pull the trigger on it. The legendary Flair, however, emphasizes that he would permit John Cena to break the record if that's his desire. Flair holds immense respect for several other figures within WWE, such as Randy Orton. He would also allow Orton, given his legacy within the company and achievements, to surpass the record.

Booker T. reacts on John Cena's retirement

Another one of the legends of this sport, Booker T commented on Cena's retirement, considering him a person who has always achieved the maximum. He praised John, pointing out that he has always been a person willing to listen to advice and work on it.

“You know, he was that young guy that was coming up that I’d never heard complain one time. You know, I don’t remember John Cena ever giving me any advice. [laughs] I’m serious. I don’t remember John Cena ever giving me any advice. I always gave him advice. And he always listened…”-Booker T said.

Booker T stresses that individuals don't understand how hard it is to get to the top and do great things like Cena did. John Cena is a person who has put in a lot of effort to become the name he is today. Booker T thinks it's great that he will retire in such a way, and he wants to congratulate him.

Booker T considered the possibility of John Cena breaking the World Title record with an interesting view. He stated that he wouldn't advocate for Cena to win the title just because it's his farewell tour. Booker T emphasized that holding the championship requires consistent performances and defenses, which could be difficult given Cena's part-time status.

He referenced Cena's previous stance against part-time wrestling, particularly during The Rock's tenure, suggesting it would be contradictory to support Cena in a similar role now. Booker T personally doubted Cena would engage in 30 matches, although he might make 30 appearances. He concluded that chasing additional title reigns might not be a priority for Cena at this stage of his career.

John Cena obviously has some completely different plans in this part of his life and career. For years he did impossible things and wrote history. The time has come for a new chapter in his life, and we do not doubt that Cena knows what he is doing. His moves were always thought out and correct.