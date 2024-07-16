Rob Van Dam: I didn't want to build a relationship with Vince McMahon

Rob Van Dam recently spoke on his '1 of a Kind' podcast about intriguing topics within the wrestling scene, and one of the focal points was clearly Vince McMahon. While McMahon has always been an interesting figure in the wrestling world, especially following the scandal earlier this year, he has increasingly become a topic in various podcasts.

RVD shared an interesting story concerning himself and his role in WWE. Bruce Prichard decided one day to have a conversation with RVD, seeing a great opportunity that had arisen. RVD was initially quite confused, thinking he was already doing enough and deserving of influential opportunities. However, he eventually understood what was being discussed.



“Bruce Prichard said to me one time, pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey, John Cena is going to be taking off in October, and he’s gonna be doing this movie. So that’s happening, you should be aware of that.’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’ And he said, ‘That’s a good opportunity for you to really like, maybe step into that position.’ And I took offense to it. A lot of listeners, you’ve probably heard me tell this story. But I took it as if, ‘Are you saying I should work harder? Like, are you not watching my matches? Are you not seeing me out there busting my ass, and not seeing the way the fans connect with me?’ And I don’t know how I worded it, but I asked him a version of that. And he was like, ‘No, no, no, no, it’s not about that. You have to build a relationship with Vince. That’s what’s missing.’ And I again, took offense to that.”- RVD said, as reported by Pwmania.

© HASAN--97 / Youtube Channel

In his reflections, Rob Van Dam (RVD) admitted that during his younger years in wrestling, he was defensive and resistant to the idea of ingratiating himself with people like Vince McMahon. When Bruce Prichard suggested he capitalize on John Cena's temporary absence for a movie role, RVD initially perceived it as a suggestion to "kiss *" on top of his already demanding work in the ring. He believed his performances should have been sufficient to secure his position.

The Hall of Famer felt that he was doing enough and that he deserved to get a great chance within the company. However, Vince McMahon was the alpha and omega of the company and a person without whose words you cannot appear at the top. This is also one of the reasons why many wrestlers sought to curry favor with McMahon and had a specific relationship with him, hoping they could get a chance to become stars. RVD wanted to achieve success in another way, believing that he was a wrestler who deserved a real chance a long time ago.

He resented the intensity of the wrestling industry where one must continuously prove their worth, even after establishing a presence on television. Over time, however, he realized the importance of building personal relationships within WWE, a lesson highlighted by Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon. Looking back, RVD admitted that had he approached the situation differently and invested more in creating a relationship with Vince McMahon, his career trajectory within WWE might have been more stable.

RVD on the conversation with Stephanie McMahon

RVD also had the opportunity to talk to Vince's daughter, Stephanie, who gave him interesting advice, telling him that the best option for him was to talk to Vince and prove to him how much he wanted to get a big chance. RVD pointed out that Stephanie used Eddie Guerrero as an example, pointing out that he went to Vince, saying he wanted to be champion again.

“What Stephanie said to me was, ‘You have to go to my dad, and you have to prove to him that you want it.’ And as an example, she used Eddie. And she said, ‘Eddie was at the top of the world. He had his downfall. And when he was ready, he wasn’t going to let anything stop him. He went to my dad, and he said, ‘I’m going to be your champion again. You’re going to see, I’m gonna do it. I’m going to make this happen.’ And he did. And my father has to know that he can trust you in order to do that, you have to have that relationship with him.’”- RVD said.

The Hall of Famer believes that Eddie Guerrero is an example of a wrestler who had a huge passion for success, and it was precisely this passion that moved him and made him become a wrestler worthy of respect and attention. Guerrero became one of the most recognizable faces of the wrestling scene. From this perspective, RVD can be happy with his career and the successes he has made.