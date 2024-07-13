Stars of the wrestling scene react to John Cena's retirement

John Cena is a man whose achievements speak for themselves given everything he has accomplished in his career. However, like many wrestlers before him, his career must come to an end. John Cena has decided that this will happen next year. The 47-year-old has sparked mixed reactions with this decision.

Many who grew up watching Cena and his performances couldn't hide their emotions on social media. In addition, current wrestlers who have built their careers looking up to him have openly expressed how sorry they are to see such a persona leaving the world of wrestling.

US Magazine took the opportunity to interview many wrestlers, reflecting on Cena's retirement. Interesting figures in this sport have commented on John's decision. What is common to most is immense respect for him and his career.

One of those who reacted was Bayley. She emphasized that she had the opportunity to talk with Cena recently and seek certain advice from him. John is a person open to conversation, helping, and advising others. Seeking advice from such a persona is a big deal, given the experience Cena has in the world of wrestling, and his qualities can be helpful to everyone within the company.



“I said, ‘John, if there’s anything you think is missing from the women’s division or anything specific you think I should work on, what should it be?’ It turned into this hour-long conversation and it all came down to storytelling. What’s the story we’re trying to tell tonight? Don’t think about what they want, what he wants, what you want. It’s all about storytelling.”-Bayley said.

Bayley pointed out that Cena is a person who has a lot of information and experiences that he can share with everyone. Having him around is a great experience and opportunity.

Liv Morgan reacts

Liv Morgan followed his performances when she grew up, dreaming that one day she would also find herself in the ring.

© Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment

She described Cena's departure as a bittersweet moment, highlighting his consistent presence and reliability throughout his career. Morgan, aged 30, praised Cena's remarkable career and believes he deserves to spend the rest of his life on his terms. She emphasized Cena's huge contributions and expressed that he will be greatly missed by the wrestling community.

CM Punk reacts

One of the most interesting names in the wrestling scene, CM Punk, reacted to John Cena's retirement, emphasizing Cena's massive impact on his career. CM Punk expressed pride in being associated with John Cena and vice versa. Sharing the ring and memorable moments with such a person is a great honor for him. CM Punk takes pride in his career, especially having had the opportunity to build a storyline with Cena.

“But Cena I think to my career means a lot. I don’t think there’s many people up in that rare air where if you talk about my career, I feel you have to talk about John. And it makes me feel proud that I think if you talk about John’s career, I think you have to talk about me. We’re married in that respect.“-CM Punk said.

© Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for SiriusXM

CM Punk admitted that he is proud of John Cena, happy that he will have the opportunity to see what is next in the career of this wrestler. CM Punk still doesn't know what Cena's fans are like, but surely this wrestler will give us something we want.

Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin, a man who has been part of WWE for twelve years, had only words of praise for John. Corbin revealed that he and Cena are not far apart, only 10 minutes apart. Corbin said that he trains at Cena's gym, and he often saw him there until John devoted himself to a Hollywood career. He also admitted that John was an important link in his life, considering that in some moments Corbin would feel angry and frustrated. Cena was open to teaching him and being his mentor.

© Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images Entertainment

They were often at dinners, where they talked and looked for a solution to Corbin's problems. Corbin stresses that because of all those moments together, he has respect for Cena, believing that this is one of the reasons why he became a star.

It will be interesting to see what John's plans are in the future, considering that this great wrestler used to surprise us many times. Fans are also sad about the departure of such a name from the world of wrestling, but they do not doubt that Cena will continue to be involved in various things, and that he will have special projects ready in the future.

Cena still talks quietly about everything, ready to give us what we want.