Chris Jericho on retirement and future plans

Chris Jericho is a persona we've seen for years on the wrestling scene, a man who has made history in this sport. At 53 years old, many are already discussing his future and the possibility of Jericho retiring.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Jericho confirmed that he has no intention of retiring anytime soon.

This 56-year-old wrestler cited The Rolling Stones as an example, who despite being 80 years old, are still performing.

Jericho has a unique mindset and attitude, different from his colleagues. Age is not a barrier for him, as Chris has interesting ideas about his future, even suggesting he could wrestle at 80 years old. This amazing wrestler believes that many should adopt Mick Jagger's attitude, as it's a great way to come out as a winner in life.

He intends to perform as long as he feels good, and as long as he has the desire to be on the wrestling scene. Jericho believes that the right mindset can change a lot of things.

“I just saw The Rolling Stones, four times this tour, and Mick (Jagger) is 80 and I don’t think of it like you’re not supposed to be doing this at 80. I’m thinking of it like you should be doing this at 80. If everybody had the same attitude and mindset as Mick Jagger, I think it would be a lot better for you own life. For me at 53, I’ve never heard anybody say you’ shouldn’t be able to do this. To me, it’s like ‘Why shouldn’t I be able to do it?’ It’s just what I do. I did it when I was 43, 33, and 23 and to me, I’m living in the moment and living in the now, and I’m not concerned about any type of number other than the numbers on your pay cheque. [chuckles]”- Chris Jericho said, as quoted by Pwmania.

Jericho also emphasized that in the wrestling business, the important factors are money and the ability to continue performing at a high level. He stressed that if he ever felt he couldn't perform or was risking his health, he would reassess his career. However, at the moment, he is thoroughly enjoying his time at AEW, finding fulfillment in the success of the company, mentoring younger talent, and continuing to deliver great performances.

Ultimately, Jericho prioritizes having fun and contributing positively to the wrestling community, highlighting that these aspects matter most to him in his career.

Jericho can be an important mentor for many talents who are just coming to the big stage. Building a career without a real mentor can be very difficult. Chris is someone who can guide new faces on the wrestling scene in the right way, and help them write a good story in this company. In addition, Jericho, with his performances and example, can be a huge motivation for those who see themselves in the wrestling world.

Chris Jericho and his career

Chris Jericho believes that he can be of great importance to the company in the future, so he has no intention of ending his career. The 53-year-old is also happy with the AEW moves, considering that Tony Khan and the rest of the team are doing phenomenal things. Jericho is not a person who is looking forward to retirement, considering that he is someone who likes fast life, interesting events, and wrestling.

Of course, his body, just like many wrestlers before him, will not be able to endure the efforts of his whole life. The 53-year-old is aware that at one point in his career, his body will not be able to withstand the efforts it used to. Those will be the moments when he will say his last goodbye to wrestling. He is currently enjoying working with his colleagues.

“I’ll know when it’s time. I’m having a lot of fun and still contributing significantly. I can still deliver top matches on any given night, not always, but often enough. I love what we’re doing with AEW right now, so there’s no hurry to retire. When the time comes, I’ll know. For now, as long as I’m having fun and feeling good in and out of the ring, there’s no reason to stop.”- Chris Jericho concluded.

As a 19-year-old American-Canadian wrestler, he entered the world of wrestling. His talents were noticed, and in 1996, he signed a contract with WCW. His debut happened on August 26, 1996. Jericho joined WWE in 1999, where he achieved his greatest successes and garnered huge fan attention. He has created many memorable moments in wrestling, and he is widely regarded as one of the most charismatic and versatile wrestlers.