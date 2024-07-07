Wrestling icons react to rumors of Shane McMahon and AEW

Shane McMahon is the man who fills the wrestling headlines, just as has been the case many times in his career. The wrestling scene is shaking with headlines that you can't help but notice.

Shane McMahon and his future are an interesting topic in the world of wrestling, especially with increasing talk that Shane could end up in AEW, which would certainly be a huge development for the company's executives. On the Grilling JR podcast, Conrad Thompson and Jim Ross had the opportunity to discuss such a possibility. While many are not optimistic that Shane will indeed pursue this venture, the next few weeks could provide a definitive answer on whether the rumors are unfounded or have their basis. Thompson revealed that Shane McMahon to AEW is a realistic option, particularly following a message he received.

“There was a friend of ours, I shouldn’t say their name, but he went out of his way to text me and say, ‘Hey, that’s not as crazy as you think. I know for sure that Shane McMahon has reached out to wrestlers on the AEW roster to at least hypothetically discuss the idea.’”- he said, as quoted by Pwmania.

Shane McMahon is a persona whom fans and many believe will not end up in AEW, but it's still difficult to give a definitive answer on whether there is a chance for that. Such a development would certainly shock fans. Some would like to see that option, considering Shane would be the right person for this company.

Matt Hardy is one of those who has also reacted to rumors about Shane McMahon in AEW. Hardy isn't sure if those rumors are true, considering it would be wild. Hardy revealed that Shane at one point reached out to someone, surprised by the rumor surrounding AEW. McMahon also admitted to receiving numerous messages about the future and AEW.

“He’s not. I heard from someone… none of that was true. It’s Matt Fiction, 100%, yeah. It would be wild. Shane reached out to someone, said like, ‘Why is all this talk of me and AEW, why’s this going on?’ People started texting me about it, and reached out to someone and asked them about it, which was interesting.”- he said.

© All Elite Wrestling/YouTube

Hardy's statements point to something else. It is difficult to give the right conclusion whether Hardy's words are the truth or Thompson's. In any case, the rumors that have been circulating for days are probably not without reason, and it is obvious that there is a reason why they appeared.

Kevin Nash on Shane McMahon and AEW rumors

WWE Hall of Famer, Kevin Nash had an interesting reaction to the rumors about Shane McMahon and AEW.

“To me, at this point, it doesn’t matter what he brings because there’s 11 laps left in the Indianapolis 500 and AEW doesn’t have a car on the track yet.”- Kevin Nash said.

Tony Khan on Shane McMahon and AEW

The leading man of the company Tony Khan did not want to deny anything related to Shane McMahon, stressing that the rumors have been circulating for days. Khan emphasized that he has enormous respect for McMahon, both as an executive and as a professional wrestler. Khan is aware that a person of that profile would be an important foundation for his future. The question is whether Shane will become part of this company.

“I heard the rumor he might be interested. I’ve never met Shane, but we have a lot of mutual friends. I have a lot of respect for him as an executive and a professional wrestler. Shane is always welcome in AEW.”-Khan said.

© Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Tony Khan confirmed in June of this year that he still has not had any talks with Shane McMahon, but he would certainly like to see such a man within the company. It is also interesting that Shane does not have a contract with WWE, and is free to look for a new job.

54-year-old Shane has been in wrestling since he was a child, even when he was part of the WWE at the age of 15. He appeared on screen as an 18-year-old under the name Shane Stevens. His career is marked by great moments that wrestling fans will never forget, especially the older ones. It will be interesting to see how his buzz would look in a company that is WWE's main rival. Shane is someone who likes new challenges and is open to a new chapter, but the question is whether he sees a future in AEW. It would be a surprise to see Vince McMahon's son in AEW.