Rey Mysterio opens up about his future and potential retirement

The future of Rey Mysterio is always an interesting topic in the wrestling world. A man who began building his career in this company years ago is surely already considering retirement, being aware that he is at a serious age. The 49-year-old wrestler discussed retirement options in an interview with Insight With Chris Van Vliet.

At the start of the conversation, Rey Mysterio emphasized that retirement is not currently one of the options. The amazing wrestler still doesn't know anything about the future, stating that he will listen to his body and mind and make the right decision based on that. A wrestler who has massive support among fans, is aware that they still want to see him on the big stage.

“I don’t [think about it] until it’s being brought up and when my wife brings that up, that’s when I pause. I don’t know if I want to do it another two years, three years. I kind of listen to my body and my mindset, especially my mindset because my body’s been feeling great with all the benefits that I get from doing like the cold plunge and the sauna. Overall, my mind has to be in the right place, so that’s probably the hardest thing for me. Because sometimes the age factor comes into mind and not in the moment, but thinking ahead like I want to be able to still move around and walk at 55 or 56. Is my body going to feel the same? I don’t know.”- Rey Mysterio said, as quoted by Pw Mania.

He also reflected on the moment when WCW shut down and WWE emerged on the big stage. Rey Mysterio did not immediately join WWE, and in the interview, he explained the reasons for that decision. One of the reasons was the money he was earning in WCW, which made it seem that he didn't need the engagement with WWE. He had the opportunity to talk with WCW executives but felt that they were not particularly interested in his services.



“I think at the time, I was probably making a little too much in WCW money-wise and the contract was still running when the company was bought out. The conversation at the time was sit back, enjoy your pay for the rest of the year that’s in your contract and once it’s expired, we’ll sit down and we’ll negotiate.“- he said.

The 49-year-old wrestler has faced many criticisms since the beginning of his career, mostly focused on his height. He considered it a disadvantage and expected that WWE wouldn't want such a small wrestler. When he saw some of the stars from his former company joining WWE, he had some hope that he could also build a career there. However, he admitted that WWE executives' words about having to wait did not inspire optimism. Nonetheless, Rey Mysterio emphasizes that JR kept his word. After his contract extension, they sat down, negotiated, and started their journey together.

Rey Mysterio on Dominik Mysterio

His son, Dominik Mysterio is doing great things and has been attracting attention from fans for a long time. Many expected Dominik to be so great, considering his genes. During the conversation, Rey Mysterio talked about the option of Dominik Mysterio becoming the future world champion.

© Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Entertainment

Rey Mysterio explained that he is confident in his son's potential. He stressed that Dominik is getting really good at his craft and understanding the complexities of wrestling. Rey mentioned that Dominik's rapid progress in such a short time is impressive, saying he didn't know much about wrestling after four years in the business. He emphasized that Dominik has had the opportunity to learn from the best, including Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and John Cena. These experiences have been valuable for Dominik, and he has made the most of them to enhance his career.

27-year-old Dominik is currently part of WWE, performing on the Raw brand under the name 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio, as a member of The Judgment Day. Dominik started appearing with his father in WWE in 2019, and it was immediately clear that Dominik was destined for great things.

Even as a boy, he was a part of WWE when he celebrated his father's victories in the ring many times, and he was also part of the storyline between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio, when Guerrero pointed out that he was Dominik's biological father. After that, he appeared as a kid several more times. That's how he created a love for wrestling, and it was vaguely expected that he would go in this direction.