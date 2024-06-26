Cody Rhodes on the main red flag in the locker room

The Behind The Turnbuckle podcast was an opportunity for Cody Rhodes to discuss various topics, with wrestling fans most curious about the red flags he hears in locker rooms. Rhodes emphasized the number one red flag, focusing on some wrestling legends. He expressed frustration with the behavior of some sports legends who returned to wrestling.

Many of them highlighted that their primary motivation for returning was to help young talents, but Rhodes clearly sees this as hypocritical. This popular wrestler stresses that their primary motivation for returning is actually their own interest and success, rather than what they represent within the locker room and publicly.

“The number one red flag I hear. If you meet a guy who is a legend who is coming in on the roster and he’s going to be active, or a part-time guy, the number one red flag if you’re young or in the middle of the pack (as a) talent is when you hear somebody say, ‘I’m just here for the young guys.’ I already know. You’re not just here for the young guys. I would rather you tell me straight up, ‘I’m here for some of ya’ll, and I’m here for myself.’“- he said, as quoted by Pwmania.

© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images Entertainment

Looking at the last few years, but also the earlier era of WWE, many had disappeared from the scene for a long time, and decided to come back, ready to do great things. The motives of the return were different: While some aspired to earn money again and break out to the top, some returned to WWE purely for the sake of prestige and passion for wrestling. McMahon was open to the return of some of them, just like Triple H. It is clear that everyone has personal motives, but wrestlers like Rhodes believe that the most important thing is to be honest with themselves, but also with the fans, clearly revealing the motives for the return.

The fact is that every aspect of life involves some form of competition, and the WWE is no exception. A large number of wrestlers are part of this company, each striving to beat the competition and rise to the top as the best. This sometimes entails hypocrisy, the desire to undermine others, and the ambition to reach the top. These are the reasons why Rhodes considers such statements as false. Rhodes once again emphasized that each wrestler aims to become one of the main faces and remain part of the company, willing to do whatever it takes to achieve their goals.

“This a selfish, competitive business. I like the most transparent people. ‘Here’s what I’d like to do, let’s do it.’ Whenever I hear, ‘I’m here for the young guys,’ which is not often and not anytime soon I’ve heard it. In my mind, instantly, I’m like, ‘That’s the biggest red flag ever. I’d rather him tell them he’s just here for himself.’”- he continued.

Cody Rhodes on performing internationally

Rhodes mentioned that he really enjoys meeting international fans after WrestleMania. He's not sure why they like him, considering he's often portrayed as a typical American with a flag tattoo. He's grateful for the support he gets from fans around the world, which he sees as a way of learning about different cultures since he didn't go to college. Rhodes loves connecting with wrestling fans globally and is pleasantly surprised that even fans in places like France and Saudi Arabia cheer for him enthusiastically.

Rhodes is probably one of the most popular names in the world of wrestling, and the wrestler who has the main say in this company. In a short period of time, Cody made huge progress, leaving a huge mark on the world of wrestling, just like his father. The Rhodes family has wrestling in its blood, so it's no wonder where Rhodes came from at the top. Cody is a universally recognizable face, one of the brands of this company, and a man in whom WWE executives place huge hopes. Rhodes has already done great things for WWE, promoting them all over the world.

The popular wrestler broadened his horizons, gaining new experiences performing globally. He learned a lot during such performances, having only words of praise for Nick Khan and such experiences. These are important moments in his career, and an opportunity to improve as a person and a wrestler.

Cody Rhodes has ambitions and intentions to continue in the same rhythm and build his career in the same way as before. His desire and passion to reach the top can be an example to younger wrestlers who are just about to build their careers. Rhodes, even when everything was directed against him, did not want to give up. He made his family and everyone around him proud, proving that he deserves to be at the top.