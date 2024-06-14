Jim Ross Updates Fans on His Health Condition

Jim Ross's health has been a topic of discussion for several days in WWE circles. Many are asking what happened to Jim Ross and why he missed Double or Nothing. According to reports, Jim Ross had to go to the emergency room due to shortness of breath. In his podcast 'Grilling Jr,' Ross confirmed that he is feeling well and making progress day by day.

Ross has been living at a hectic pace for years. His life involves constant travel, stress, and lack of sleep. In such an environment, it's clear that health problems can sometimes arise, especially when you factor in age. Ross confirmed that he caught a virus and that his friend Steven Link brought him home. Ross stated that he did not feel well at all.

“I’m pretty good, Connie. Good to see you. I’m good. I’m getting better every day. Well, I’m in Oklahoma. So that’s good for me. I flew out here about two weeks ago, thinking that it was time to come home and evaluate everything. But on the way here, I contracted a virus, which was not cool. So the guy that helps me here and runs my website, Steven Link, he picked me up and brought me home. I was feeling really bad, I don’t know why.“

Ross continued, saying that they went to the emergency room, after which he was admitted to the hospital. Naturally, such moments carry a degree of fear, as you don't understand what is happening to you. Ross spent three nights in the hospital and admitted that it wasn't easy to deal with. After three days, Ross felt an improvement in his health, which made him very happy. The most important thing for him is that the issue isn't serious, considering it was difficult to determine what was wrong.

“So we went to the emergency medical thing, and they admitted me to the hospital right away, so that was kind of scary. I stayed in the hospital here in Oklahoma for three nights, I think it was, which is never any fun. I was diagnosed as having I think they call it virus A or something along those lines. So I struggled a little bit for three days, but I got over the hump, as I always do. Seems like I always kick out. Can’t do any jobs, not in Oklahoma. That’s like [Jerry] Lawler getting beat in Memphis, it just don’t happen. So anyway, I stayed in the hospital for a few days.”- he continued.

72-year-old James William Ross has once again emphasized that he feels significantly better, confirming it was due to a virus. Despite knowing that life brings certain things and illnesses are a part of it, Ross admitted he wasn't prepared for this. The situation where he needed oxygen likely triggered fear and panic for him, noting he hadn't needed to use an oxygen unit before. Jim Ross acknowledged that such things are probably normal with age and must be accepted. The 72-year-old expressed readiness to fight on, already contemplating future goals and objectives.

Jim Ross mentioned upcoming appearances, indicating his return to scheduled activities, starting with an AEW pay-per-view event. He expressed confidence about attending the next pay-per-view unless told otherwise by Tony Khan, who has been supportive and understanding throughout this period. Ross appreciates Khan's kindness and considers him a great boss, grateful for the support he has received.

Tony Khan

People like Ross are crucial to any company, including Tony Khan's AEW. Khan has repeatedly shown openness and willingness to understand others throughout his career, earning respect within the company as a boss unlike any they've had before. Khan was concerned about Ross's condition but felt relieved upon learning it was due to a virus from which Ross has recovered, or we can say almost fully recovered. Jim Ross has been a stalwart in the wrestling scene for many years, and life without wrestling is likely unimaginable for him.

© Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

His intentions are to return to work as soon as possible and enjoy what he loves most. Ross hopes and expects not to have health issues in the near future.

Jim Ross' career

For those who don't know, Jim Ross began his career as a commentator on college radio. With some experience under his belt, he started taking on more serious roles in the field, eventually transitioning to work as a referee and joining the NWA broadcast team in 1977. Over the years, he steadily progressed and became a recognizable face in the wrestling scene.

Five years ago, he signed a long-term contract with AEW as a commentator and senior advisor.