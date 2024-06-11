Ludwig Kaiser's Tribute to Randy Orton: "He's Simply the Best"

The WWE star and a man greatly adored by fans, Ludwig Kaiser, spoke on various topics in an interview with Sportskeeda, with a special focus on Randy Orton, a man who has engraved his name in the history of this company. Kaiser emphasized from the start that it is an honor and pride to be a part of the company, considering the names that are associated with WWE alongside him.

Ludwig is particularly proud of the current era of WWE, which differs significantly from what we have seen in years past.

WWE executives have done a great thing by bringing in big names and developing young talents who seem to be a step ahead of previous generations. Kaiser takes pride in being part of this story.



“Looking back at the King of the Ring, Randy Orton, against “The Ring General” GUNTHER, Moments like this really shows you it’s so special to be a part of this right now. Whether you’re a fan or actively in the ring, it is just such a special right now. People in decades from now are gonna look back to this era and gonna say, ‘Wow, what happened back there?’ Everybody was so lucky to be part of this, and that’s exactly how I feel about it.“- Kaiser said, as quoted by Pw Mania.

Ludwig Kaiser on Randy Orton

Kaiser has no doubt that Orton is the biggest figure in the company and the man who shines in his work. As a child and teenager, Kaiser had the opportunity to watch Orton's performances and admire his wrestling abilities, charisma, and character. Even back then, he dreamed of stepping onto the big stage and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with such a star.

His dream has become a reality.

Kaiser wants to get to know Orton better and seize the opportunity to learn new things and use his qualities and experience to develop as a wrestler. Orton is someone who has always been open to helping young talents who are just starting to make a name for themselves in WWE. There is no doubt that this would be the case once again.

“Somebody like Randy Orton definitely, to me, would be somebody that would be so special to me. To me, the absolute, very, very best. Probably ever. Such a legend to me, and definitely always somebody I looked up to, even when I was a teenager. I always knew I wanted to do this, so definitely always somebody I was looking forward to meet eventually and get to see and actually learn from, and all of those things.”- he continued.

Ludwig Kaiser on Sheamus

Kaiser is currently directing his attention towards another WWE legend, Sheamus, known as "The Celtic Warrior." Recognizing Sheamus's great career and status as a WWE superstar, Kaiser sees this as his opportunity to make his mark and demonstrate his worth. He views this moment as crucial, a chance to assert himself among the legends of WWE and prove that he belongs. Kaiser emphasizes that this is just the beginning of his journey, signaling to all the legends across the WWE roster that they should be prepared for his rise.

Ludwig Kaiser on John Cena

Kaiser is known for being someone who has praised wrestlers multiple times throughout his career, especially those who have been long-standing figures in the wrestling scene and have built a name for themselves. In September of last year, Kaiser mentioned the amazing John Cena, considering him one of the greatest. The fact that he found himself in the ring with Cena is the reason Kaiser is proud of himself.

“Obviously, I mean John Cena is one of the absolute all time greats,” Kaiser said. “It is so very special to me to, you know, to get the opportunity to step on the battle against him. Not to forget Seth Rollins, World Heavyweight Champion, it is such a perfect match and a very special opportunity for myself.”- Kaiser said.

Kaiser expressed his satisfaction with the current stage of his career, emphasizing that he's currently performing at his peak. He believes he's continually showing his best self every time he steps onto the big stage, and he's enthusiastic for the next opportunity, especially the chance to compete against one of the all-time greats. This confidence in his abilities and excitement for future challenges underscore his commitment to his job and his persistent dream of success.

The company has big plans for him in the future, and we'll see what their first step will be regarding this 32-year-old wrestler. His qualities are unquestionable. We hope for the best and expect that Kaiser can deliver what the fans want.