Randy Orton: I think it was kind of time for Vince McMahon to move on

Vince McMahon is a well-known figure to everyone, even those who haven't had any contact with WWE or any wrestling-related company. The recent allegations against him have sparked significant controversy worldwide, with various analyses and assumptions. McMahon has faced enormous challenges, and his reputation has been seriously tarnished since then.

Wrestling fans, as well as experts, are now analyzing McMahon and asking the question: Was McMahon truly prepared for various things, and is it better after his era ended?

Randy Orton, a wrestling star, is someone who can certainly provide a proper conclusion regarding McMahon, as he was part of the company during moments when Vince was the leader and held huge power. Orton primarily focused on the new era of WWE led by Triple H.

Despite having a high opinion of McMahon, Orton stresses it was time for Vince to move on. There are many things Orton is happy about when it comes to McMahon, and it seems he cannot forget everything McMahon did for him.

“Off the top of my head, listen I love Vince. He gave me so many opportunities. I think it was kind of time for him to move on. It’s unfortunate that it happened in the way that it happened. But it’s nice having people in charge of me that understand how important it is for you to be home for birthdays and home for Thanksgiving and home for Christmas."- Orton said, as quoted by Pw Mania.

Randy Orton is known as a dedicated wrestler who is willing to give his all when nobody else might. The career of this brilliant wrestler has been marked by a large number of injuries, which is quite normal considering how long he has been part of the wrestling scene. At one point in his career, Orton felt that the right thing to do would be to do half of the tour to recover from a back injury.

However, Vince McMahon is known as a man who often goes above and beyond, often disregarding some things. Vince wanted Orton to do all the matches, aware of how important he was to the company. Orton had tremendous respect for McMahon and was willing to wrestle until he couldn't walk.

"Vince McMahon had Raw on Monday night live. He doesn’t care if you had kids. I came to him when I was 35 and my back really started going and I pleaded with him like man, I gotta like not do as many shows [and] maybe do half the tour and be able to recover and he just looked at me and was like, ‘I need you on those shows Randy. Mother nature gets us all.’ To hear that and go ok well I guess there’s no other thing I can do other than just wear myself out down to the knub until I can’t walk anymore for this man."- he continued.

Randy Orton appreciates the opportunities he was given by Vince McMahon. However, he feels that with McMahon out of the picture, there's a positive change with Triple H leading the way. He also acknowledges the contributions of Nick Khan and the TKO team, who seem to understand the current wrestling terrain. Orton stresses that the new era prioritizes the well-being of talent, ensuring they receive the care they need and allowing for breaks when necessary, recognizing that wrestlers are only human.

Randy Orton's return: The fans were impatient for Orton

Randy Orton discussed his feelings since returning to WWE last year. Orton mentioned that he has put on some weight but feels like he's at his natural weight now, attributing it to getting his back fixed. He mentioned that his training regimen was able to change, and he made some adjustments to his diet. Despite being in his early 40s, Orton stated that he hasn't felt this good since his early 20s, crediting his improved condition to addressing his long-standing back issues with the help of Dr. Adam Cantor and his team of doctors. Thanks to them, he feels stronger than ever.

WWE fans were eager after Orton's absence. The 44-year-old is an iconic figure in the company, a man without whom it's hard to imagine the wrestling scene. His skills and experience can also be crucial for younger wrestlers who are just starting their journey on the big stage. Randy Orton has once again shown his passion for wrestling and intends to give his best.

It will be interesting to see what plans the leaders of this company have for him, and whether Orton will indeed succeed in achieving his goals.