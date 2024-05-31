Grant vs. Vince McMahon Lawsuit Paused: U.S. Justice Department Digs Deeper

Vince McMahon could be facing bigger problems than expected. The former WWE owner has long been embroiled in an ongoing lawsuit with Janel Grant. However, it's interesting to note that this legal process is now on hold, as McMahon might be gearing up to confront significantly greater problems.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York has officially intervened in Ms. Grant’s case against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis. Grant's case has been paused pending a non-public investigation.

The attorney for Janel Grant, Ann Callis, highlighted in her statement that her client accepted at the request of the U.S. Attorney to suspend her case due to an investigation that authorities do not want to discuss. Many believe that something big is happening behind the scenes and that McMahon could find himself in huge trouble. This has already posed a considerable challenge for the WWE founder, so it's understandable that Vince is feeling concerned.



“Ms. Grant has consented to a request by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York to stay her case against Mr. McMahon, WWE and Mr. Laurinaitis, pursuant to a pending non-public investigation. We will cooperate with all appropriate next steps."- she said, as quoted by wrestlezone.

© Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

Looking back at all the events from several months ago and beyond, McMahon was served with a grand jury subpoena and search warrant. Speculation was rife at that time regarding the reasons behind such an action, but specific details did not surface. Many believe that authorities have been conducting a careful investigation for several months now, choosing not to disclose details publicly. It's evident that McMahon was involved in something important, but we can't say anything until official information emerges.

Jessica Rosenberg, an attorney for McMahon, firmly stands behind her positions, believing that Vince will prove his innocence, considering that his former girlfriend seeks revenge.

“We remain confident the evidence will prove Ms. Grant’s allegations are false and her complaint is nothing more than a fabricated, vindictive narrative from a disgruntled former girlfriend,” Rosenberg said.

Janel Grant and her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE

Let's remember, Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against former WWE boss, Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE for alleged * assault and trafficking. Her attorney addressed important points in this story a few months ago, as well as rumors from all sides, primarily about why her client had dealings with McMahon after he defecated on her. Although Vince denied such claims, Ann Callis stressed McMahon is guilty and, from a psychological standpoint, explained why Grant continued to have a relationship with McMahon.

“Well, there is a thing called trauma bonding that people that, people haven’t studied it, but she literally felt caged and imprisoned by Vince McMahon, and the degrading, the escalation of degrading things that happened to her, it’s important for it to come out. These are facts, and these are allegations that we hope.”-Callis said, as quoted by Yahoo.

Callis explained the aim of this lawsuit, emphasizing that her client wants her life back and assist other victims in a similar manner. Grant's intention is also to encourage other potential victims to come forward and show courage, aiming to prevent such occurrences in the future.

It must be acknowledged that today many women bravely speak out, often discussing the traumas and abuse they have endured from prominent figures in the world of sports, film, music, etc. While there used to be a stigma surrounding this, with girls fearing labels, things are now quite different. This should indeed become a priority for society: to prevent such occurrences in the future and to publicly speak out about them if someone experiences something similar. This is the only way to stop violence in any form.

Ann Callis: Filling this lawsuit took some tremendous courage from her

Grant's attorney admitted that the abuse Grant endured has had significant repercussions on her in various ways. She is currently in the process of recovery, and it will certainly take a long period for her to function properly again. She has already taken the first step, which is filing the lawsuit. As we mentioned earlier, this demonstrates courage as well as readiness to confront her abuser, especially considering McMahon's influential status.

“What happened to her and what we allege left her physically and mentally absolutely destroyed. So she I trying to recover. She believes this is the first step. Filling this lawsuit took some tremendous courage from her. She was in an extremely vulnerable position when she first encountered Vince McMahon. Her parents had passed."- Callis said

Vince McMahon is now facing significantly bigger problems, and we may find out what it's all about in the coming days.