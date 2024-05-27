Eric Bischoff on William Regal's Character, Strengths, and Addiction

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed William Regal's relationship with Triple H during his podcast, '83 Weeks', praising the work ethic of these two former wrestlers. Regal, Vice President of Global Talent Development, is highly regarded, much like Triple H, who serves as the Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative for WWE. Bischoff believes that over time, Triple H has gained even greater respect for Regal, who has excelled in various roles.

“It’s fascinating to watch, fascinating to see where both of these individuals are at. Because they both have the same work ethic, they both approach the industry the same way. And I think over time, I would imagine — I don’t know, I don’t talk to Paul Levesque on a personal basis. But I would imagine that Paul has learned to have even more respect for Steve Regal, and what Steve could contribute."- he said, as quoted by ewrestlingnews.

© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images Entertainment

Bischoff mentioned earlier in the show that he would elaborate on this topic later. He clarified that while some might label Regal as a "power broker," he prefers to characterize Regal's current role differently. According to Bischoff, Regal primarily works with young talent in NXT, focusing on teaching them the nuances of psychology and decision-making in wrestling matches. Bischoff emphasized Regal's approach, which prioritizes making every detail important, a philosophy instilled in him by his mentors Terry Rudge, Dave Taylor, and Pete Roberts.

It seems that Regal is a perfectionist and someone who delves into every detail, aiming for things to be as they should be. The young talents have not complained about his approach so far, considering him a great fit for this position. Regal has showcased his qualities in various roles, including this one.

Bischoff further explained that what Regal learned in Germany in his early 20s was crucial for his career. He believes that such an experience taught Regal to consider things from multiple perspectives and to pay attention to every detail. He emphasized that some of the top WWE talents today seize every opportunity to seek advice from him and to see if they have paid attention to any important details.

Bischoff explained that Regal doesn't just work with young talents in NXT but also with others, perhaps even top wrestlers who are waiting for advice from him.

He believes that Regal is someone who possesses certain characteristics in his DNA that make him so great at his job. Although aware that some may not listen, Bischoff stresses that those who do are likely to have a great chance of success. Eric highlighted that this is precisely the difference between stars and ordinary wrestlers: the former listen to advice and apply it.

William Regal's addiction

Regal, like many wrestling stars, struggles with addiction. Bischoff confirmed that it all started after he was prescribed Valium to help him sleep better. However, using such medications can sometimes be challenging and lead to dependency. Valium has helped many. Eric continues, saying that using Valium is okay when facing certain problems. However, a significant issue arises if you continue using it regardless of whether you're well or not.



“Even in in Steve’s own story, you know. It started out with prescription Valium to help him sleep. Okay, get that. Not that uncommon. Valium is a pretty powerful drug to try to use on a nightly basis to sleep, but whatever. I get it. But then it became recreational. Once you go from, ‘Okay, I’ve got this prescription, I actually need it, and I’m using it the way it’s instructed’ to, ‘I got nothing to do today and I’m a little bored, and I don’t like feeling bored.’ Or, ‘I have anxiety’ or whatever, the multitude of things that we all deal with every day. You have access, and your go to is ‘I think I’ll just have a couple of Valium, and drink a bottle of wine.’ That’s when you fall off the slope."- he continued.

© Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Bischoff highlighted the difference of addiction issues within the wrestling industry, mentioning that not all cases stem from legitimate medical prescriptions. He acknowledged that while some individuals may inadvertently become hooked on drugs due to prescribed medications, he has observed countless instances where recreational use leads to a rapid downward spiral.

Bischoff clarified that while steroids are often scapegoated for wrestlers' deaths, the real danger lies in the combination of steroids, stress, painkillers, and alcohol. He emphasized the lethal consequences of mixing these substances to cope with the demands of the wrestling lifestyle, particularly when lacking a stable support system or structure in your life.

Finally, Bischoff identified painkillers, muscle relaxants like Somas, and alcohol as the primary culprits behind the tragic deaths of wrestlers.