Gunther on His Relationship with Triple H and Hesitations about Coming to the US

Gunther discussed interesting topics in the wrestling scene in an interview with The Daily Mail’s Alex McCarthy. He primarily reflected on his career and his initial steps in WWE. The 36-year-old Austrian had no desire or intention to become part of this company or work in the US, as Raw and SmackDown under Vince McMahon's leadership were not what he wanted. Gunther had a completely different vision of the wrestling scene and his plans for the future.

"I think one of the reasons why I didn’t want to go to the US for a long time was because Raw and SmackDown under Vince’s vision at that time was something that was never appealing to me as a wrestler. It was just not what I was interested in."- Gunther said, as quoted by PwMania.

Gunther is someone who has a somewhat traditional view of wrestling, alluding to earlier eras of this company, as well as wrestling in general. The Austrian is more focused on the substance within the ring, great matches, and moves during the match, rather than on other factors outside of wrestling. Gunther reflected on his experience at Survivor Series 2019, considering it the best confirmation of his vision.

"I’m a throwback, and I like to have my time for my matches, and I like to have to focus on what I do in the ring, and not the bells and whistles around it. And that experience back then [at Survivor Series 2019] was almost a confirmation for that.”- Gunther continued.

Gunther expressed his gratitude for the fortunate timing of his career opportunities and his positive connection with Triple H. He believes that the current approach to wrestling is more modern and intelligent, particularly in how it positions and highlights talent. Gunther sees this as an exciting era for the industry, comparing it to a breath of fresh air, and believes that fans share in this sentiment.

Looking at the current era and the wrestlers who are part of this company, it's hard not to get the impression that there has never been such a large number of talents in one place. This speaks volumes about the seriousness of WWE as a company and how wrestling is progressing year after year. The matches we've been watching in recent years, especially recently, truly confirm how hard the executives of this company are working and their intention to keep improving.

Gunther: The product before Triple H was not what I enjoyed

Gunther has previously discussed identical topics, including on the Gorilla Position podcast, highlighting what prevented him from coming to the US. He is impressed by Triple H, his ideas, and ambition, believing that he is the right person for the vision that Triple H has.

WWE wasn't a place where he particularly enjoyed his time when McMahon was in charge of the company. Gunther emphasizes that he is the type of wrestler who needs some time, believing that trust and patience are necessary. The Austrian seized the opportunity presented to him and maximized what was offered to him.

"I don’t know, but it was one of the reasons why, for a long time I didn’t want to go to the US. The product before Triple H was not what I enjoyed. I just didn’t want to be part of that. I am who I am and that’s what I can do best. A big part of that is I need to have my time in the ring and have that time to put on the matches I can put on. That chance would not be there under the old regime."- he said.

Gunther and Triple H have a great relationship: The Austrian is grateful to him

Gunther explains that Triple H always had a vision for him and saw potential in him. He considers himself fortunate that many opportunities aligned at the right time in his career. Initially, transitioning was a bit uncertain, but ultimately, everything fell into place and worked out positively for him.

Looking at the current WWE roster, Gunther is likely one of the most popular names. He has been part of this company for five years now, and his progress can be felt day by day. Over these five years, he has gained immense popularity among fans of this sport, and many see Gunther as someone who will dominate in the years ahead in this company.

Great things are expected from him in the future, and the executives of this company already know what is crucial when it comes to Gunther and his future. It will be interesting to see what they have in store.