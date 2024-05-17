Bryan Danielson Opens Up About His Health Ahead of AEW Double Or Nothing

Fans of Bryan Danielson are concerned about the health of the brilliant wrestler. Many wonder if the brilliant Danielson will be ready for the 2024 AEW Double or Nothing PPV event. In an interview for The Wrestling Classic, Danielson spoke about how he currently feels, emphasizing neck pains. Danielson described how the injury occurred and noted that few noticed what was happening. This experienced wrestler highlights that MRIs are okay, but he doesn't feel quite ideal from day to day. His neck is injured.

“Yeah… My neck hurts… So yeah, I’m having some issues with my neck. There was a thing where I gave him a Frankensteiner and he landed on his feet. And there like in the background, nobody noticed it I don’t think at the time… I’m not on social media much. But yeah… So when I did it, I landed right on my head. And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ Like, I didn’t know and I’ve needed some time after that to… You know… It’s… The MRIs I’m okay. But like, how do I feel on a day-to-day basis? My neck is like… You know.”- Bryan Danielson said, as quoted by Pw Mania.



This brilliant wrestler has provided a great perspective on pain, looking at it from a different angle. Danielson believes that pain is actually perception, speaking about meditation. Bryan is an avid practitioner of meditation, and through it, he discovers new insights into life. He views pain in a unique way and uses meditation to analyze where his pain comes from and where it travels.

“I don’t know if this is good or if this is bad but you come to see pain as perception. It’s just like a… It’s a perception. And especially like, for example, in meditation… So, I get a lot of Ulnar Nerve Pain, which is when you have, I think it’s C-67. When those are compressed like pain that comes down your… Down the back of your arm into your pinky and all that kind of stuff. And so when you’re sitting in meditation, that doesn’t go away. And you look and you go to examine what is that."

Danielson stresses that people create mental constructs regarding pain, considering it negative and bad. He views pain in a different way, seeing it as a signal from the body that something isn't right. By looking at it this way, Bryan finds it much easier to cope with everything. The 42-year-old admits that over the years, he has developed such a mindset, where he perceives pain uniquely, making it easier to deal with daily discomforts and creating a new outlook on life.

He sees pain as a message from the body that something needs fixing and that something must be done differently. The brilliant wrestler has had numerous injuries throughout his career, which have caused him problems, but over time, he has realized that there are reasons why pain occurs. Bryan is someone who enjoys searching through deep topics and seeing things from multiple perspectives. This is one of the reasons why he has become such a unique wrestler.

Bryan Danielson and his retirement plans

Danielson is an interesting personality, and already at this stage of his career, he's contemplating what his career will look like when he retires, with plans already in place for his future. In an interview with KLAX TV, Danielson recently reflected on his retirement and his desire to be part of many community initiatives. His intention is to be of service to society, and he's considering how to contribute to the improvement of the children's school system.

Danielson wants to become someone who will do beneficial things for the community, aiming to use his influence to address potential issues. With his statements, Bryan once again confirms why some consider him not only a great wrestler but also a great person.

The 42-year-old aims to impart valuable lessons to future generations, not just from the perspective of wrestling, but in general. Through his example, Bryan wants to show children how to behave and hopes they learn from his actions. Danielson considers this a crucial aspect. His intentions are to evolve and become a better person in the future.