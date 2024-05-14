WrestleMania 40: The Undertaker Shares Emotional Insights into His Return

The Busted Open Radio show was an opportunity for The Undertaker to comment on his appearance at WrestleMania 40 during the main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, where the latter emerged victorious and became the champion after a long-awaited opportunity.

The Undertaker wasn't sure if there was a chance for him to appear, but Triple H's invitation changed everything. This experienced wrestler didn't want to be invited just out of respect; his intentions were to give younger wrestlers a chance to prove themselves.

However, aware that he was wanted there, The Undertaker agreed to appear. He admitted that WWE comes first and that if someone wants him to appear in such a match featuring two great wrestlers, he has no doubt that he wants to be there.



“I look at it like this. Some people will probably question my business acumen and my business sense. WWE has been so good to me. I’m there. It wasn’t about me. I felt like once I heard what they wanted to do, this makes sense. This is a complete Dusty finish. If you want me to do it, I’m there for ya. I didn’t need to hold anybody up over any money because my goodness."- he said, as quoted by PwMania.

© JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment

The Undertaker emphasized that if he had known how things would turn out, he might have changed his decision. Considering his late age, every effort can be difficult for him. The Undertaker has been a part of the wrestling scene for years, and his body has endured immense stress. It's not easy to give your best after all that, especially at his age. However, what is most important is his desire to prove himself and give his best.

"That being said, if I had known how far I was gonna have to run to get into position, now that might have changed the whole equation. I don’t know if they could have paid me enough. Holy *, I got these new knees. I’ve worked out and I’ve hiked but I haven’t run on them and I had to run through the bowl of the field there and trying to be elusive and not be seen. I looked like a freakin’ giraffe running through there to get to the spot.”- he continued.

The Undertaker on his retirement match

In response to Dave Lagreca's question about experiencing his final match in front of fans, The Undertaker expressed his feelings about the cinematic match format. He explained that initially, there was disappointment as the match was meant to be held in a stadium, expecting a traditional bout. However, with the unexpected shift caused by the pandemic, the prospect of performing in an empty warehouse was disappointing. Yet, the cinematic approach provided a new opportunity to create something unique and innovative. Despite the initial disappointment, he felt proud to be part of something that pushed boundaries and offered fans a fresh experience.

The Undertaker also commented on Edge and Orton's match, which he considers one of the best. He is happy with the way he had his match. Retirement is not an easy decision, and many wrestlers struggle after making such a choice. Although this legendary wrestler dreamed of remaining part of the whole story for years to come, his body could no longer endure the strains.

Despite his heart and mind still desiring to be in the ring, giving fans what they want, The Undertaker is aware that sometimes we don't decide our future, but our bodies do. He is content with the current era, which reminds him a lot of the Attitude Era.

“Edge and Orton had one hell of a match that deserved to have people see it. It was incredible. I always looked at it as being fortunate to be able to do that match that way. I have stated since I retired that I’ve struggled. I knew that the body made the decision for me. In my mind and in my heart, there’s nothing that I’d rather do than be able to get in the ring and still go, especially in this era which his so close to, as far as business-wise, the Attitude Era."

The Undertaker admitted that at the Rumble in Florida, he had to leave matches that had started because his mind was telling him he needed to be prepared. Being on the big stage for years and then suddenly ending the whole story is one of the hardest things for many.

He admitted that during WrestleMania when he returned, he felt peace and tranquility. He is still not sure what the next step in his career will be, but he hopes for something positive.