Will Ospreay Details Anxiety and Sickness During Matches

The Swerve City podcast was an opportunity for a big star of the wrestling scene, Will Ospreay, to discuss many topics, focusing on the fact that he had been feeling sick from exhaustion and anxiety in his recent matches. Ospreay decided to openly talk about the issues he had been facing during his recent matches. Being a wrestler is not an easy thing, and there are many challenges you have to confront. Ospreay is still unsure of the main reason for the sickness he feels after matches.

“I’ve been feeling sick and I don’t know whether it’s like anxiety or maybe it’s just the exhaustion from traveling back and forth so much, man. But that’s a real thing, every single week I get on a flight from London, Heathrow [Airport] and I go to whatever state that I’m required to go to in America. But, like, I’ve been feeling sick, man, like in all of my matches, like even the one against Cesaro, at one point I generally thought I was going to throw up in the ring.”- Will Ospreay said, as quoted by Pwmania.

When he faced Bryan Danielson, Ospreay shared that he was initially anxious, constantly reminding himself to keep it together and not let nerves get the best of him. However, once the match started, he felt an overwhelming sense of belonging. He described how all his worries vanished, leaving him with a strong conviction that he was exactly where he was meant to be in AEW. This contrasted with previous matches where he felt like he was fighting against the odds, making this experience particularly important for him.

Ospreay's statements are just confirmation of the challenges wrestlers face and how difficult it is to step into the ring and perform at your best when under pressure. Ospreay is known as a wrestler who always seeks to give his all, so at times, the pressure he puts on himself may take a toll on his physical health. This fantastic wrestler wants to change his mindset and evolve as both a person and a wrestler.

Will Ospreay also discussed other topics during the podcast, such as his goals within the company, considering AEW as a company ready for globalization. Ospreay confirmed that he enjoys wrestling, particularly happy with the situation within AEW. He believes in the potential of this company and its readiness to appear on various platforms worldwide. Ospreay could become the face of this company if he continues at the same pace.

“For me, I’m a guy that enjoys seeing the world. I love doing that. Coming over here, obviously, I bring a little bit of flavor from around the world. I don’t want to forget about what made me. My main goal, I want to take AEW everywhere. I want to do shows in Tokyo, I want to do shows in Osaka, I want to do shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Dublin. That’s my main thing with AEW. I do want to take it around the world because I do believe that travel broadens us.”- he continued.

Will Ospreay on traveling and how he matured

Through his travels, Ospreay has experienced considerable personal growth.

He reflected on his evolution from a young, somewhat naive individual to a more mature adult, crediting his experiences and interactions along the way. Initially, he admits to using social media more as a personal diary than a promotional tool, but over time, he learned from his mistakes and became more accountable for his actions.

Social media can be a great way to promote oneself, but sometimes it can also be a double-edged sword. Promoting oneself on social media is a good thing, but it's important to consult with others and do it in moderation. Ospreay isn't particularly happy with some of his actions on social media, so he has changed his plans and tactics for the future.

Each time he faced setbacks, he returned with a renewed determination to prove himself. Now, as a parent, he feels more grounded and self-aware, attributing his growth to the diverse range of people he has met and the experiences he has had, both in and out of the wrestling ring.

He believes that AEW's expansion and growth can be achieved through increased travel and hosting more pay-per-view events globally, expressing his goal for AEW to become a truly international wrestling powerhouse.

Looking at the current roster of this company, nobody doubts that AEW has the potential for even greater things in the future. With Ospreay being one of the main faces of this company, he can play a significant role in the future of AEW.