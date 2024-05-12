Booker T's Reaction to Ric Flair's Heart Attack Confession During Retirement Match

Booker T discussed Ric Flair and the fact that he had a heart attack during his retirement match on his Hall of Fame podcast. Recall that a few days ago, Ric Flair addressed the retirement match in an interview for the Jaxxon Podcast and revealed how he found out about having a heart attack during the match. In the conversation with the doctor, Flair realized that he had a heart attack during the retirement match.



"It’s two days of three hours of testing, and this is six months ago. The guy takes me in and if you look at your heart like a round pie, there’s a piece of my heart right here, this big, it’s black, it’s gone. The guy said, 'You’ve had a heart attack in the last two years.' I said, 'I never hurt.' He said, 'Have you passed out in the last two years?' And during my last match, I passed out three times, and I thought it was because I was dehydrated," he said, as quoted by mensjournal.

Flair explained that after the retirement match, he went to the locker room with Kid Rock and The Undertaker. He mentioned drinking two bottles of Gatorade and then spending the entire night at Kid Rock's place. Flair attributed his heart attack to this lifestyle, stating that he didn't feel any pain and felt great, which he identified as his problem.

The lifestyle of this Hall of Famer has always been an interesting topic. Some believe that such a lifestyle will ultimately cost him.

Booker T was shocked when he heard this news, believing that Ric Flair needs to slow down at this moment. Although Flair is one of the beloved figures in the wrestling scene, Booker T appears concerned about his health, thinking that this legendary wrestler should and must take a break. Flair is a wrestler accustomed to a fast pace throughout his career, always giving his maximum. At some point in one's career, it's important to know when to stop, and even after retirement, it's crucial to change one's lifestyle.



“That’s not something to play with, more than anything. But to find out there again, later on he did have a heart attack that night. And then to find — Ric needs to slow down, man. You know, I know a lot of people are not gonna say it. Because they’re gonna say, ‘Ah, it’s Ric. It’s Ric Flair, it’s Ric Flair.’ But you know, I’m serious, man. Ric needs to slow down just a little bit if these rumors are anywhere near true. I mean, seriously, I’m just saying.”- he said, as quoted by pwmania.

He explained that younger wrestlers should focus on how they can produce emotions in the audience rather than just what they physically present. By prioritizing the emotional connection with fans, wrestlers can greatly advance their careers.

Booker T on the young wrestlers

Booker T also commented on the young wrestlers and talents in the wrestling scene, which are abundant at the moment. It seems that WWE has never been as rich in talent as it is now. As an experienced figure, Booker T had important advice to offer for those who are building their careers, aiming to reach the top.

Booker T praised Roxanne Perez, known as the Prodigy, for her ability to make fans feel a certain way about her. He cited Shawn Michaels as another example, highlighting his talent for connecting emotionally with the audience through his performances.

Booker T has a high regard for many wrestlers, considering them to have the potential for great things. Like everyone else, Booker T has his favorites, impressed by their talent and contributions to the wrestling scene.

Despite not being the largest wrestler, Booker T emphasized the importance of projecting confidence and presence in the ring, describing it as an incredible skill.

Ric Flair on Pieasons Stone Fired Pizza incident

Flair surprised fans a few days ago when he expressed frustrations via his Twitter account about the behavior of the staff at Pieasons Stone Fired Pizza, as he was kicked out of the restaurant despite spending $1500. Flair believes that this action from the staff showed disrespect towards him, especially after he had taken photos with both customers and staff.