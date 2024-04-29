Sami Zayn Discusses Relationship with CM Punk

CM Punk is a persona that attracts enormous attention, considering his relationships with individuals in the wrestling world. This popular wrestler has had numerous scandals and incidents throughout his career, but the fact is that this has only brought additional attention to him.

During an interview for Gorilla Position, one of his colleagues, Sami Zayn, spoke about his relationship with CM Punk after Punk returned to the company where it all began: WWE.

Zayn confirmed that he and CM Punk have known each other for a long time. During their time in the company, there were various moments between them; sometimes positive, and sometimes negative. Sami Zayn is not a wrestler who wants to be in conflict with anyone, aware that there will come a period in his career where he may potentially collaborate with one of his colleagues. Although his intentions are not to have any particularly friendly relationship, Zayn does not want to be in conflict.

“I’ve known him a very, very long time. There have been some ups, there have been some downs. And he showed up and I was like, ‘Look, I just don’t want this to be weird. So, like, you know, say whatever you need to say. Say your piece.’ I said my piece. And like, clean slate. That’s it. You know what I mean? You just can’t walk around harboring resentment. Because I just don’t want him to walk by and be like a black cloud. Like, I work here, you know what I mean? Or vice versa. I don’t want him to see me and go [groans]. Hey, whatever happened, cards on the table, let’s just, ‘Clean slate? Good? Good? Ok.’"- he said, as quoted by PwMania!

Zayn explained that he prefers to approach situations, not just with CM Punk but with life in general, by letting go of any animosity. He believes that holding onto grudges is draining and ultimately only affects oneself negatively. Instead of focusing on past conflicts, he focuses on moving forward with a fresh perspective. Zayn emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive work environment, especially considering the shared goal of collaborating effectively despite any previous disagreements.

Zayn is aware that he is not the only person within the company who has had issues with CM Punk, given his character. However, his intentions are not to dwell on such topics and revisit the past. CM Punk, judging by everything, will likely never change his personality, but that is probably also the reason why people sympathize with him and enjoy his presence in the company. The fact is that a company like WWE needs wrestlers like him. They are the ones who boost ratings, attract attention, and provoke reactions from fans.

Luke Gallows, in his podcast, shared his thoughts on CM Punk's return. Many have spoken about CM Punk's qualities, and Gallows confirmed what was previously discussed. Despite all the scandals in his career, CM Punk remains a wrestler who attracts the most attention.

“Talk about headlines all week. Here’s the thing about CM Punk in WWE. No matter what your personal feelings are, from a fan perspective, a performer perspective, a wrestler perspective, a friend perspective, and ex-friend perspective, the one thing you can’t deny about the dude is that if you say his name and put him on a screen anywhere in the world, everybody is talking about him.”- Gallows said.

When discussing Punk's reputation, Gallows elaborated on how he's perceived as a polarizing figure, which is a cornerstone of the wrestling industry. Despite not being a comparison often made, he pointed out interesting parallels between Dwayne Johnson and Phil Brooks, particularly in the domain of pure pro wrestling.

Kevin Owens on CM Punk

Kevin Owens is another one who doesn't particularly have a high opinion of CM Punk, aware of the differences between the two of them. There are many contrasts between them. Indeed, these differences can sometimes be great for a company like WWE.

Kevin Owens discussed his connection with CM Punk in response to earlier comments about their apparent tension. He clarified that they don't have a relationship and suggested that they're not each other's preferred company. However, Owens stressed that they recognize each other's presence within a certain proximity but otherwise maintain distance, and he emphasized that this arrangement is entirely acceptable to both parties.

It will be interesting to follow CM Punk's career and future ambitions, seeing which direction things will take. CM Punk aims to be somewhat calmer this time around and to have a different approach, although it's difficult to change a character like his.