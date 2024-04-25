Bill Goldberg Shares Insights on Retirement Match Plans

During his appearance on 93.7 The Ticket, Bill Goldberg discussed interesting topics regarding his future and his retirement match. Goldberg seems to still not have concrete plans regarding the retirement match and confirmed that he is still postponing his plans. At this moment, Goldberg is focusing on other things and has no intention of thinking about the retirement match. He made a comparison between his decision and the transitional period in adolescence.



“Oh god, who knows, man? I’ll be perfectly honest with you, I’ve kind of put that on the back burner. Right now, I’ve segued into dad first and foremost. Dad and husband and car host. I’m just having fun at my garage. I really don’t have a lot of time right now to dedicate to prepping for a retirement match. You know as well as I do, when you were in a senior in high school and you were preparing to make that transition to go to college and play football, that was one of the most tumultuous times of your life."- Goldberg said, as quoted by PwMania!

Goldberg expressed uncertainty about whether "challenging" was the most fitting term, but emphasized his commitment to his transition into the next phase of life. He stressed that this responsibility is his top priority, regardless of his readiness to return to wrestling. Goldberg underscored his decision to prioritize his needs by putting his wrestling plans on hold, recognizing the challenges ahead.

In a lengthy explanation, Goldberg reflected on his current situation, feeling let down by Vince McMahon but recognizing it as part of the nature of the business. He drew a comparison to his experience in football, recalling a time when he was assured he wouldn't be cut from the team, only to be released shortly after. This experience taught him that in both wrestling and football, decisions are often driven by business considerations.

Goldberg is an individual with extensive experience who understands the complexities of wrestling very well. Throughout his career, he knew from day one that making a big name in the world of wrestling wasn't easy and that it would be a challenging task. Even when you feel unshakeable and at your best, there are moments when someone destroys your dreams.



It's been two years since we last saw this brilliant wrestler in WWE. Bill Goldberg's contract with WWE expired at the end of 2022, and it's still unclear what plans he has for the future. Some believe Goldberg could continue his wrestling career in AEW, but that doesn't seem like a realistic option. Goldberg confirmed that he had the opportunity to talk with Tony Khan many times in the past, but it appears he's not satisfied with AEW and their product.

Goldberg clearly desires to return to the ring, but AEW doesn't seem like the best option for him. There are many things with which Goldberg is not satisfied when it comes to this company.

“I’ve talked to him [Tony] a number of times throughout the past. This is where you’re gonna get the most blunt answer you’re gonna get from me. The product is too cheesy. The product is too cheesy. It doesn’t deserve to have, whatever, now you’re really gonna get me going. But if there was a comparable, viable option as a competitor that would allow me to still look myself in the mirror after I was a member of their roster? Yeah, then it would be a consideration. But not a chance.”- he continued.

Bill Goldberg on his retirement

A month ago, Goldberg had somewhat different statements when it came to the story of his retirement. The fans are not happy if this experienced wrestler decides to end his career, considering that they believe that they can attend at least one more match on the big stage.

Goldberg explained that for professional wrestlers, retirement isn't something that typically happens until they're no longer able to perform. While he's been asked about retiring a few times, it's difficult for him to step away from the industry. He's been enjoying spending time with his son for the past four years, having moved to a new location specifically to watch him grow up in a great environment.

When you've been on the big stage for years, it's very difficult to end your career and dedicate yourself to other things. Goldberg obviously still has a passion for wrestling, but he's aware that many factors influence his potential return and a potential retirement match.

This period has been incredibly fulfilling for Goldberg and his wife, as they've been able to focus on being parents without the distractions of Hollywood or wrestling commitments.