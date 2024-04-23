Eric Bischoff: Will Ospreay's Talent and Comments Directed at Triple H

The 83 Weeks podcast provided a platform for Eric Bischoff to discuss interesting figures in the wrestling world, one of whom is certainly AEW star Will Ospreay. The 30-year-old wrestler continues to impress wrestling fans more and more each day. His qualities stand out to everyone.

Eric Bischoff decided to comment on this amazing wrestler, emphasizing that he's impressed by his abilities. Eric particularly highlighted the potential of this wrestler, believing that AEW may not offer him the conditions to fulfill his potential. This opinion is shared by some others in the wrestling world, who believe that Ospreay's career could take a different direction.

“I don’t know Will Ospreay. I am super impressed with what I’ve seen of him so far, super impressed what I feel his potential could be. I’m not sure he’s going to realize it in AEW because nobody else that’s come in there has, but he’s an amazing talent and has amazing potential. If he took it personally, I understand that. It’s human nature. I can’t criticize someone for being human.”- Bischoff said, as reported by PwMania!

© Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment

Eric Bischoff discussed the situation, mentioning that he would have preferred a more creative approach if someone was going to criticize another. He emphasized the importance of building a following, particularly for someone like Will Ospreay, who is new to the market and needs to establish himself.

Ospreay is aware of how important it is to have a large fan base and people who will follow you throughout your career. The fact is that he gains more fans from week to week, especially because of his qualities. His ambitions have always been the highest. That's also one of the reasons why Ospreay wants to work hard, build his name, and develop a large fan base. He wants to become one of the biggest names, but it's essential to take it step by step. In this atmosphere, there are no limits for him.

Bischoff stressed that Ospreay's following might not be as significant yet, especially considering AEW is still in the process of growing theirs. He suggested that aiming Paul Levesque, especially after WrestleMania's success and WWE's recent creative turnaround, might not be the best strategic move.

Bischoff believes that criticism can be useful in many cases. His goal is to show that criticism doesn't necessarily have to be bad and negative for the individual; it can be motivating and influence the person to make even greater progress in their career.

Bischoff emphasized that it's important to be careful with our words, especially when we're upset. He mentioned that sometimes he regrets saying things in the heat of the moment and wishes he had handled situations better.

The wrestling scene is such that sometimes you have to have impulsive and unexpected reactions. Within wrestling companies, there is a lot of frustration, conflict, and tension. When you find yourself in a situation where someone wants to provoke you, or where you want to provoke a reaction, individuals often react impulsively.

Eric Bischoff reacts to Will Ospreay's statements

He thinks that Will might have been upset and said something without thinking it through. Bischoff hopes that in the future, Ospreay will choose his words more wisely, especially since criticizing someone publicly can have consequences. He compared it to trying to hit a target way above your head, saying that if you're going to do it, you should do it well and not say something that sounds immature or silly to others.

Bischoff is obviously very frustrated by Will Ospreay's statements and his words directed at Triple H. Bischoff, as an experienced figure in the world of wrestling, does not understand why Ospreay decided to react in such a way, without thinking about the consequences that could follow. Bischoff stresses that WWE has done great things since Levesque has been at the helm of the company. The two have had a great relationship since the first steps in this company.

“Paul Levesque had been in the business for how long? The success that he’s achieved as a performer, what he’s learned and what he’s accomplished. It’s not like Paul Levesque and I are best friends. It just is what it is, folks, unless you’re a complete * moron and you’re so beyond yourself that you can’t see things correctly. If you can’t look at what’s happened under Paul Levesque leadership over the last year, year and a half or however long it’s been now, then there’s nothing I’m gonna say that’s going to matter to you, so just move along."- Bischoff concluded.

Bischoff confirmed that if you want to react in a specific way, it's necessary to be good at it, rather than aiming low. He believes that Ospreay is a wrestler with tremendous potential and that he doesn't need situations like this.