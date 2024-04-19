WWE Boss Triple H Shares Insights on Preparing with The Rock for WrestleMania 40

WWE boss, Triple H, spoke at the SBJ World Congress of Sports about interesting topics in the wrestling world. The arrival of The Rock on the big stage sparked a multitude of reactions. Fans are happy to have the opportunity to see such a name in WWE again, knowing The Rock's qualities and importance to this company. WWE boss, Triple H, commented on The Rock's return and his future. Working with The Rock before WrestleMania 40 was a positive experience for Triple H, who emphasized that it was thrilling to have The Rock involved in such a storyline. The WWE boss and former wrestler believes that The Rock is the biggest star on the planet.

“I can only imagine what’s next for The Rock. He has his hands in just about everything. We were thrilled to have Rock being involved. When you can have the biggest star on the globe, arguably, want to be a part of what we do in a meaningful way and want to do it in a way where he’s not just, ‘Hey, I’ll come in, tell me what to do, I’ll do this.’"- Tripe H said, as quoted by PwMania!

Triple H wants to capitalize on the momentum they have and harness The Rock's potential. Triple H is aware of the gem he has and intends to offer WWE fans what they want. Although even Triple H himself didn't expect this turn of events and The Rock's significant role in the company, he can't hide his excitement about it.

"All of his resources, all of his brain power, all of his creative, his branding, everything. ‘I want to invest in this and make it an amazing ride for our fans.’ It doesn’t get any better than that. His coming in, just across the board, if you would have told me in the beginning of the conversations we were going to get The Final Boss heel version of The Rock, I would have said you were crazy, but that’s his level of commitment.”- he continued.

Triple H expressed his anticipation for The Rock's eventual return, emphasizing that wrestling is deeply ingrained in The Rock's identity. Despite pursuing various ventures, The Rock's passion for wrestling is evident, and he fully commits himself to it when he re-enters the WWE world. Triple H reminisced about his past collaborations with The Rock, highlighting the enjoyment they shared in working together creatively.



Triple H and The Rock have been great friends since their first days in the company. The fact that they still collaborate speaks volumes about their friendship. Both hope that the future will bring similar opportunities for collaboration. Triple H intends to ignite excitement among WWE fans, a factor that has always been present. However, this time, the intentions are much greater than before. The WWE boss has already impressed everyone with his ideas and collaborations with other key figures within the company. His dedication and desire for the company's progress are palpable. Having faces like The Rock is certainly a huge step towards progress.

The Rock and his impression after WrestleMania

After WrestleMania concluded, The Rock shared his impressions. This excellent wrestler couldn't contain his happiness and excitement after such an interesting evening for the fans to enjoy. For him, the most important thing was that he didn't sustain any injuries, and he emphasized that he had trained hard before WrestleMania. This was a great experience for him and a chance to reminisce about some old days and his role in this company. Older WWE fans, in particular, were thrilled by his return, as it awakened nostalgia and memories of old times



“Post WrestleMania check in. Appreciate all the love and questions. Body feels GREAT. Banged up pretty good, but no injuries. Spent this past week training + working on getting all the inflammation and lactic acid out of my body. Had an intense but fantastic 12 week training camp leading up to WrestleMania. Set up wrestling rings in Hawaii, California and the east coast. Flew in wrestlers and coaches to work with me on my technique, timing, agility, sharpness, snap/fast twitch movements and most importantly — work on my ring psychology, conditioning & cardio."- The Rock wrote on Instagram!

© Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Entertainment

He expressed his honor in sharing the ring with his fellow captains of industry – Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins – recognizing them as three of pro wrestling's greatest icons. Together, they shattered every WrestleMania and WWE record, which he found incredible. The Rock expressed gratitude to everyone for their trust and love, reflecting on the amazing journey they all just experienced together.