What Did John Cena Say to Cody Rhodes After WrestleMania 40? The Truth Revealed

John Cena, during an episode of 'The Pat McAfee Show,' revealed what he said to Cody Rhodes after Rhodes managed to win the title at WrestleMania 40. It was a special moment that fans of this wrestler had dreamed of. Although they had hoped for this scenario to unfold last year, it seems that waiting for this moment was worthwhile.

One of those who appeared in the ring visibly happy and excited was John Cena. In the video footage, it can be noticed that Cena communicated with Rhodes, clearly sending him a message. In a media interview, John also revealed what he said to Rhodes, aware that becoming a champion is a great moment but also entails a huge responsibility.

“I told him in the ring, and I’m sure he’ll be able to relay this same message, when I got to embrace him, he had the Championship in his right hand and I said do you feel that, and he said yes, and I said do you feel how heavy it is and he said yes, and I said it will get heavier every day, because that is the burden you bear of trying to craft the path to being the greatest of all-time.”- Cena said, as quoted by PWMANIA!

Cena believes that WWE should continue to operate this way, giving opportunities to promising wrestlers who truly deserve to win titles. He expects WWE to continue this approach in the future, hoping that we'll be debating whether Rhodes is the greatest of all time in a few years. WWE executives knew how to do their job.

“I hope, and this should be the goal for the business, every performer should pass the torch up, so I hope a year from now, two years from now, three years from now, we can all sit here and be an advocate that Cody Rhodes is the greatest of all-time, because that’s the way it should work.”- he continued!

John Cena appeared at WrestleMania 40 in an interesting role, helping Cody Rhodes achieve his goal. Wrestling fans wonder how long Cena intends to be part of the wrestling scene and if he will end his career. Judging by statements from this great wrestler, WrestleMania 40 won't be his last night, as he believes he still has much to offer. Cena thinks that retiring isn't difficult, considering he doesn't want to be part of this story if he lacks passion for it, and if his body isn't ready for it either. Cena emphasized that when he feels he can't perform at the level he should, that will be the time to step away.

© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images Sport

John Cena explains that he's currently working on shaping his future in the wrestling world. He's set a personal deadline for retirement around age 50, but he stresses it may happen even sooner. He emphasizes that he won't continue if he lacks passion or if his body isn't up to the task.



John Cena on his retirement decision

McAfee asked if there was still time for Cena to decide on his future in wrestling.

Cena responded by estimating that there's roughly 700 to 1000 days left for McAfee to make his decision. He acknowledged the greatness of WrestleMania, attributing it to the hard work of the current talent. Cena expressed his realization that his time in the ring is drawing to a close and that he's embracing this transition. He emphasized his ongoing connection to the WWE family but hinted that his active competition days are nearing an end, possibly even sooner than expected.

During his career, John Cena has demonstrated how dedicated he is to his job and how willing he is to give his best. From day one, he has prioritized fans, followed by WWE executives and colleagues. He has developed a special connection with the audience, which is one reason why Cena is so beloved by all. He is one of the reasons why many started following WWE and fell in love with wrestling.

Cena is aware that his body won't be able to endure the same efforts for years, understanding that at some point he must say: "The time has come to end, my body can't endure the pressure anymore." As Cena has already stated, he's not sure when that will happen, but such a scenario could unfold in the near future.

We'll see what the WWE executives have in store for Cena and whether this remarkable wrestler will surprise us again, as he has done countless times in history. We're accustomed to him making us happy.