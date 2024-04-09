Triple H Talks The Rock's WrestleMania 40 Presence

Triple H, chief content officer and head of creative for WWE, is a person whose recent decisions have sparked criticism, but despite everything, it seems that there is more praise for this once-great wrestler. In a conversation during the Impaulsive podcast, Triple H talked about The Rock and his involvement at WrestleMania 40. Some had mixed reactions to The Rock's appearance, a man who has left a huge mark on the wrestling world.

Despite everything, this amazing wrestler intends to once again impress everyone and show himself in the best light. Triple H emphasized that The Rock is a pro whom he respects.

“The one thing is [that] he is a pro, right? So all that stuff, it’s amazing, and it’s amazing content and all that stuff. But at the end of the day, he’s a pro. We talk this all out and go through it. It’s great. If we came to him and said ‘This is a problem for us. We’ve got to change this,’ maybe he would argue back, maybe he would have a different point of view."- Triple H said, as quoted by Pwmania!

Triple H emphasizes that WWE fans sometimes don't view things rationally and find it difficult to judge The Rock's intentions and statements. The Rock is an experienced persona and a man who knows how to grab attention and evoke reactions from WWE fans. Some may not be happy with the way The Rock attracts attention, but the fact is that he manages to generate interest, which is crucial.

Triple H urges WWE fans to calm down and be aware that The Rock and the company's executives share common goals, ready to progress WWE and achieve great things. Triple H emphasized that "they all drive together." His statements support the notion that WWE is one big family with a shared goal.

"But at the end of the day, if Nick or myself still went to him and said ‘Here’s what we’ve got to get to,’ he’d say ‘Okay.’ But when he says he’s taking you on a ride, and this is the genius [of it], it’s blurring the lines between fiction and reality to a place that even people that are close to it are going ‘I think he’s taking the piss on us here.’ Calm down, he’s not. You’re on the ride. You’ve pulled the handle and you’re on the rollercoaster. We’re driving, he’s driving. We’re all driving together. We’re all following the same GPS.”- he continued.

© Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment

One of the topics was the legendary Dusty Rhodes. Triple H had the opportunity to learn from him and apply such things in his career.

In discussing Dusty Rhodes’ influence on his booking, Triple H explains the importance of having a plan and ideas in place. He highlights the necessity of being able to step back and observe as events unfold, allowing oneself to enjoy the outcome or not.

From day one, WWE has been a company that pays attention to every detail, and that's one of the reasons they've been so successful since their inception. Throughout his career, Triple H has had the opportunity to witness how things work, evolve as a person, and apply the lessons he's learned along the way.

He stresses that sometimes things don't go as planned, but what truly matters is whether one can detach themselves and find enjoyment in the final product. Critically, he notes that focusing on what could have been better is irrelevant.

During your work, you will always encounter certain things you wouldn't want, but these are the moments where you mustn't panic, as it's necessary to emerge stronger from it all.

Triple H praises WWE president Nick Khan

Triple H also praised WWE President Nick Khan, stressing the impact he's made on the company. Khan's leadership has been instrumental in driving change and progress within WWE. Triple H emphasizes Khan's role as a key figure in the company's current era, underscoring the strength of their partnership and the respect he holds for Khan. He describes Khan as a transformative force, indicating that together with other leaders like Lee, they have the potential to elevate WWE to remarkable heights.

It's interesting that within the company, there is unity and peace, and collectively, each individual wants to help the company progress. Such an atmosphere promises an even brighter future for WWE. Triple H and Khan are doing a great job, ready to provide us with plenty more surprises in the coming period. The most important thing is that they've put the fans first.

We hope for a spectacle in the upcoming months. It must be acknowledged that WWE has provided us with many surprises in the past few months.