Ronda Rousey Accuses WWE Wrestler of Misbehavior

Ronda Rousey has shown courage many times in her career, but her recent series of moves speaks to her being one of the bravest women we've had the opportunity to witness. The 37-year-old American and former WWE member is promoting her book 'Our Fight', in which she will reveal many details from her life; both the famous ones and those she may not want to remember as much.

Interestingly, in this book, she has decided to talk about famous figures in the wrestling scene, most notably Vince McMahon, whom she was not satisfied with, labeling him a 'sicko'. It seems McMahon was not the only figure within the company with 'different' behavior.

Rousey revealed an interesting encounter with Drew Gulak as a guest on News Nation, where she was shocked and surprised by the wrestler's behavior. She doesn't understand why Gulak behaves that way and how he doesn't see what he did. This was just one of the moments that shocked her.

“I was standing there, and a guy that I’m barely an acquaintance with grabbed the string of my sweatpants as I was walking by, and I wasn’t even looking at him. This guy grabs the string of my sweatpants, and nobody else reacts as if this is abnormal. He grabs and starts going down the hall and I’m like * was that? Why are you grabbing the string of my sweatpants, if my husband was here standing next to me, would you feel comfortable walking up to me and grabbing the string of my sweatpants?"- she said, as quoted by Brobible!

Rousey was even more surprised by the behavior of others who did not have a special reaction to what Gulak was doing. The former UFC fighter then wondered what kind of things were happening within the company when no one reacted to such actions. She could immediately sense that similar things were happening within the company and that much was unknown. It seems that the 'dirty laundry' is only now coming to the surface.

“Nobody around me acted like as if was abnormal…if this guy is coming up to me and doing this stuff to me when other people are around, what’s happening to these other girls when it’s not in the hall way? That really put me on edge as to that this behavior is prevalent, that it’s so prevalent that this isn’t a problem ”- she continued.

Ronda Rousey on Vince McMahon

As we've already mentioned, Rousey also talked about the controversial figure and long-time WWE boss, Vince McMahon, in her book. It is known that Vince was the person in charge and that his methods were not, to put it mildly, the most popular. Vince did not hesitate to make certain moves and criticize anyone within the company when he was not satisfied. Many wrestlers could not tolerate such behavior and left the company voluntarily or succumbed to pressure and lost motivation. Accusations against McMahon for inappropriate behavior are still a topic of discussion today. Vince McMahon was accused a few months ago by Janel Grant of inappropriate behavior. It seems that Grant is not the only one who has had such problems.

In an interview with Cageside Seats, Rousey talked about her reasons for leaving WWE. Vince McMahon was one of the reasons.

“I just didn’t wanna be Vince’s action * figure anymore. I felt like I was like doing custom matches for a * sicko in the back. All power to the girls that keep fighting the good fight. But I’m in my mid-30’s now. I’ve got * to do.”

Rousey suggested that despite officially stepping down as CEO, McMahon's influence and involvement in the company persisted. She expressed skepticism about claims of his departure, stressing that even though people said he had left before, he remained connected and involved, possibly through remote management or communication channels such as text messages.

© Ethan Miller / Getty Images Entertainment

McMahon is a person who has built a company like WWE for years. It takes many years for his influence to disappear, and for McMahon to lose his power when it comes to such a company. After the latest accusations, the question is how much Vince is now involved in the work of this company.

Rousey is happy with the fact that Triple H is the person who leads the main word within the company, considering his career successes and experience. She is especially happy about the fact that Triple H has been great to the women in the company, showing them trust. Rousey pointed out that Triple H was the 'whole reason' why she was there. Having the trust of such an important figure in the company is certainly a big deal. Rousey is not happy about the fact that her last run was under McMahon and not Triple H.