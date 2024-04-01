Eric Bischoff Analyzes Creative Freedom for CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins

Eric Bischoff discussed interesting topics in one of the episodes of the 'Strictly Business podcast'. One of the topics was WWE giving CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins creative freedom. Bischoff has a unique opinion on everything, emphasizing that it all seemed clunky, but in a good way. Bischoff believes that everything we had the opportunity to see was so different from what we are used to seeing. Perhaps that's exactly what wrestling fans want at the moment. Opinions on the recent promo segments on RAW vary from person to person. Despite being a person with vast experience, Bischoff doesn't seem particularly satisfied.

Bischoff's statements share a sense of ambivalence, as if he's unsure of his views at the moment.

“It was very noticeable to me, and this is not a criticism. This is an observation that will sound to internet trolls like a criticism, which is pretty much what goes on on the internet. But I thought it was clunky [in a good way]. It was apparent to me within the first 45 seconds in less than a minute that this was odd. Not ‘good’ odd, not ‘bad’ odd; just odd. It was just different than what we’re used to seeing. Because what we’re used to seeing when it comes to in-ring and backstage promos — which don’t even get me started about backstage ---- again, please or we will be doing another show, because we won’t have a choice.”- he said, as quoted by pwmania.com

The nature of Bischoff's remark lies in the departure from the usual scripted nature of WWE segments. He stressed that these particular segments felt different, causing him to analyze why. What he appreciated was the organic feel of the exchanges, indicating that the performers, such as CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins, were given creative freedom to improvise rather than strictly stick to a script.

Bischoff is still pleased with what he had the chance to see, despite the awkward moments. He believes that this is a significant refresh on the wrestling scene, a change from what we're used to seeing. It all reminded him more of a live performance than a specific choreography. Seeing that Eric Bischoff praised you, you have the right to be happy and optimistic for the future.

Eric Bischoff enjoyed the promo

Bischoff expressed his joy about the promo but also shared his perspective as a producer. Initially, he was skeptical about the effectiveness of the segment, feeling that it might not have been achieving its intended goals. At times, being skeptical and having grounds for it is quite reasonable. However, in some situations, we can often realize that our prejudices and what we think do not necessarily become reality.

Nevertheless, as the segment progressed and reached its finale, he was pleasantly surprised by the payoff. Despite his initial reservations, he found himself thoroughly engaged and even felt a sense of being "got" by the performers. Bischoff did not expect much and was surprised.

He praised the efforts of everyone involved, particularly highlighting CM Punk and Drew McIntyre for their skill in creating tension and confrontation. CM Punk and McIntyre are experienced wrestlers who know great ways to wow the crowd. Their experience once again proved to be an important link in the whole story.

He appreciated the decision to keep Drew outside the ring, recognizing that it added a layer of challenge to their verbal exchange due to the distance between them. Bischoff drew on his own experience to illustrate how proximity can improve the intensity of such interactions, reflecting on his past encounters when facing opponents at a distance felt less dynamic compared to being in close quarters.

Bischoff had words of praise for CM Punk, who showed his qualities even with an injury, especially after the criticism that came his way.

"So for Punk to come out there — number one he’s injured, bad situation. To have somebody making fun of you for being injured, especially when it’s true, even more difficult, right? That takes — it’s harder as a performer. But it all came together; I thought they did a great job and they deserved the pop that they got.”

Eric Bischoff believes that Cody Rhodes will win WrestleMania, expressing shock if he does not succeed in his intention. However, Bischoff is aware that company leaders can make changes and create a new plan that will surprise everyone. At this moment, it is difficult for him to understand what the plan could be.

© Gladys Vega / Getty Images Sport

“I’ll be shocked if they don’t. And if they don’t, it’s because they’ve come up with a much better plan. But I can’t imagine what that would be.”- Bischoff said.