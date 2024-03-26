WWE Hall of Famer: I don’t feel like Cody Rhodes is the guy yet

© Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Entertainment

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, during one of the episodes of Busted Open Radio, reflected on one of the biggest stars in the wrestling scene, Cody Rhodes. Opinions about this talented wrestler are generally divided, although most support his role and position within the company. However, some are not particularly impressed by Rhodes and believe that he lacks the 'X' factor. One of them is Bully Ray.

He pointed out that he often thinks Rhodes is not on the right track and that he must work and progress more. Nevertheless, at times, Ray is certain that Rhodes is doing a great job. Due to such uncertainties, Ray assumes that Rhodes has many things to work on and must convince the leaders of this company that he is the right person.

“There are times where I don’t feel like Cody is the guy yet. I feel like there’s still a little way to go. Sometimes I’m like ‘Yes, he’s there.” And sometimes I’m like ‘He’s not there yet.’ And that’s what I told you a long time ago. They have to be 1000% sure that this is going to be the guy.”- he said, as quoted by pwmania.com!

© Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Bully Ray put a special focus on the personality of this 38-year-old wrestler. Ray points out that Rhodes is too polished, which is not a acceptable thing for him. Bully Ray is someone who feels that Rhodes needs to work on himself in the future, unhappy with some aspects of his character and performance.

“I think it’s something about his personality. There’s…Cody is too polished for me. That’s just my opinion. Love Cody to death. Personal, professional, blah blah blah, [I can] sit here and blow smoke up his --- all day. But he’s too polished. He’s too polished in the way he talks and the big works and the bah bah bah, and his suit.”- he continued.

During an episode of Busted Open Radio almost a month ago, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his insights on Cody Rhodes' appearance on Monday Night RAW, particularly focusing on what he felt was lacking in Rhodes' promo.

Ray expressed his expectation for Rhodes to assert himself and instill fear in Paul Heyman during the promo, to the extent that Heyman would report back to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns with a heightened sense of concern. However, Ray felt that Rhodes fell short of delivering this level of intimidation. While Rhodes demonstrated passion by raising his voice and using props like chairs, Ray believed that what was missing was the ability to genuinely produce fear in Heyman.

Bully Ray compares Cody Rhodes to Anakin Skywalker

Ray draws a comparison between Luke Skywalker, a clear-cut hero, and Anakin Skywalker, who struggles with inner rage and ultimately goes to the dark side. Similarly, Ray sees Rhodes as someone who is torn internally, influenced by the challenges of living in the shadow of his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes. He stresses that Rhodes naturally possesses the characteristics of a heel, evident in his manner of speaking and overall behavior, despite often portraying a babyface character.

Ray interprets Rhodes' appearance in all black attire on a particular night as symbolic of Anakin Skywalker, representing suppressed animosity, hatred, and torment within him. He suggests that unlocking Rhodes' true nature would require assistance from someone like Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman, as a person with enormous experience, could certainly do a lot on that field. Throughout the history of this company, Heyman guided many wrestlers to the right path and awakened their human nature. Paul managed to do what many did not, and that's why many wrestlers are grateful to him today.

The executives of this company will certainly reconsider their actions regarding Cody Rhodes and his future. This phenomenal wrestler possesses top qualities, which we don't even need to talk about, but some more experienced wrestlers obviously see some shortcomings that he needs to work on. The role expected by wrestling fans often differs from the role that more experienced individuals believe is currently realistic at this moment. Rhodes has the potential for great things. The question at this moment is how much WWE executives truly believe he is the right person for big things.

Cody Rhodes does not overreact to statements from wrestlers, such as this one from Bully Ray. He works in peace, plans his future and firmly believes that important things are being prepared for him.