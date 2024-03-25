Roman Reigns Speculates on Paul Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame Inductor

© Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment

During the Pat McAfee Show, Roman Reigns discussed various intriguing topics in the wrestling scene. One of the topics was Paul Heyman and who could induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Reigns believes that whoever undertakes this task must be authentic and give their best.

Paul Heyman is someone who has accomplished great things in the wrestling scene, leaving a significant impact. Anyone who had the opportunity to follow wrestling has been impressed by Heyman and his character. He knew how to present his character fantastically and create an additional factor of excitement.

“That sounds like double pay to me. We have to think of the business side here. I’ll speak for the Wiseman and say we’ll take a double pay. Whoever does it, they need to be authentic. They need to tell their story of Paul. There is going to be a lot of facts and history you can lay down with the Wiseman, all the way from the beginnings with the giant phone to being the advocate to being my special counsel. Whoever does it just needs to be themselves and tell the truth."- Reigns said, as quoted by pwmania.com

Reigns is someone who has a great relationship with Heyman and has had the opportunity to collaborate with him numerous times. The two of them are great friends outside the ring, and Reigns emphasized that he has tremendous respect for Heyman. Given his experience, as we discussed, Heyman was a man who knew how to handle words and how to deal with people. That's one of the characteristics that made him special over all these years. Paul also knew how to convey emotion in a great way, leaving a big impression.

"Paul is an incredible man, an unbelievable man. What he’s done in this business and his personal life. I know well because I work with him and am good friends with him. I have the utmost respect for him. Nobody deserves a Hall of Fame induction more than him. Paul is like a performance enhancer. He’s like a PED. He makes you feel more comfortable. He knows what it’s like to be on the marquee. He’s worked around it and in it his whole life. He knows how to say those little things. It’s like a director, you’re about to go into this huge monologue and he hits you with a couple of things to put the skin on to where you can feel the true emotions of that moment and be authentic.”- he continued.

Bully Ray on who should induct Paul Heyman into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame

Interestingly, some believe that Reigns would be the right person to induct Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame. The question is what are the chances of that happening?

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on who should Paul Heyman into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame during an episode of Busted Open Radio. Ray proposed the idea of Roman Reigns being the one to induct Heyman, particularly highlighting the importance of the location - Philadelphia, known as ECW country.

He suggested that this scenario would create an interesting dynamic, as Reigns, typically portrayed as a villainous character, would be speaking positively about Heyman, potentially leading to a shift in audience perception. The image that the audience has of him could rapidly change, considering they would have the opportunity to see another side of the personality of this great wrestler.

Ray highlighted that Reigns' positive comments about Heyman might blur the lines between good and bad characters, especially with the upcoming WrestleMania match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

He also referenced a recent promo by The Rock that may have complicated fans' feelings towards certain characters.

Rob Van Dam on Paul Heyman

Rob Van Dam is one of the wrestlers who holds a high opinion of Heyman, especially when it comes to ECW. He believes that nothing would have been possible without him. RVD has emphasized that Heyman is a figure who changed the course of the wrestling scene and business by setting new standards.

All the qualities that make him so great; leadership skills, courage, and passion are why RVD holds such a high opinion of him. Heyman was someone who had the opportunity to guide young wrestlers and lead them through their careers by sharing his advice. This is also one of the reasons why many wrestlers consider him one of the smartest individuals within the company.

It will be interesting to see what Heyman and the others have in store for us in the upcoming period.