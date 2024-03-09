Jim Ross: Vince McMahon's Case Affects Many Involved in Wrestling

© Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Vince McMahon's case has been the main topic in the wrestling scene for a long time. After Vince was accused of trafficking, many wrestling stars and notable figures in the wrestling world have shared their opinions. Reactions have been mixed, considering Vince McMahon has had numerous wrestlers on his roster throughout his lengthy career.

He had great relationships with some of them, while with others, not so much. Despite everything, it must be stressed that many support McMahon, who, in the later stages of his career, is facing such serious accusations.

Another wrestling legend, Jim Ross, took the opportunity during his "Grilling JR" podcast to share his thoughts on this case. This WWE Hall of Famer highlighted that the entire situation around McMahon has affected many people who are also, in some way, involved in this story.

Although McMahon has strived since the early days of his career to make WWE a recognizable and powerful company, Ross and many others believe that this case could somehow jeopardize WWE's reputation. This case might cause a domino effect, simultaneously influencing WWE and its growth. Jim believes it's best to move away from this topic and focus on the future.

“Lots of change afloat and personally, I’ll be glad when the winds have swept that change on through. I’m tired of it. It’s embarrassing in a lot of ways that it’s happened this way. It’s affected a lot of innocent people. That’s my take on it. I might be wrong but, it’s time to move on. It’s time to move on and cause some rest and peace for some people and it’s time to move on in my opinion, and I just never believed that Vince (McMahon) would allow his company to get this out of control and it has and I feel badly about that because I know how much the WWE meant to him. I’m sure it still does to some degree. So, anyway, it’s time. Let’s go. Let’s move on. Let’s rewind it and cast the hook in the water one more time and see if we can catch something more positive."- Ross said, as quoted by pwmania.com

Ross said that what's happening with Vince McMahon might have some impact on his reputation in wrestling, but it won't completely change everything. McMahon is still an important figure who created a successful wrestling company that many people in the industry still appreciate. It's unlikely that anyone will have as important role in the wrestling world as Vince had.

Since the early 1970s, Vince McMahon started to be a part of the wrestling scene, primarily as an announcer for his father's company, Capitol Wrestling Corporation. From the earliest days, it was clear that Vince would follow in those footsteps, but few expected him to surpass his father and many others with his talent and quality. Vince knew how to elevate a company like WWE and create a recognizable brand that would be talked about. Although WWE, like other wrestling companies, has many scandals in its history, this kind of scandal has surpassed them all.

Jim Ross on Vince McMahon's impact

Ross thinks it's time for everyone to focus on moving forward and finding better days. He put an accent on McMahon's role in improving the wrestling business and increasing incomes for many wrestlers. Ross wishes that the current issues would be resolved, and everyone could move on to happier times. WWE is a company that was created back in 1980. Day by day, week by week, and year by year, they recorded only growth. Vince was a patient person, with a unique management style that many still talk about today. McMahon wanted to have control over everything, even the wrestlers. His authority was the reason why many respected him, and they still do today. Additionally, McMahon wanted to have creative and dedicated people around him who would help him achieve his goal.

Even with the challenges, Ross values the positive memories from WWE. He's thankful for the opportunity to have worked there and is currently enjoying his time working with Tony Khan at AEW. Ross stressed the importance of concentrating on the positive aspects, especially considering his age and health.

Jim Ross is a well-known figure with lots of successes in the company. He worked closely with Vince McMahon for many years, and they had a good relationship built on mutual respect. Ross feels sad about the challenges WWE and McMahon are facing. We'll have to wait and see how this case turns out and if McMahon will be accused of trafficking in the end.