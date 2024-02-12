Legendary wrestler on Vince McMahon: He squashed a lot of people's careers

© Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former WWE star Nailz recently discussed Vince McMahon and the recent allegations against him in an interview with Sportskeeda. Nailz joined the company in 1992 but he was removed after a few months due to an incident where he reportedly choked Vince McMahon.

In the initial part of the interview, Nailz reminisced about his matches with Big Boss Man. Fondly recalling various moments and the audience's delight during their matches, Nailz highlighted their ability to create a great atmosphere. The aftermath of their fights left a lasting impact on the audience, particularly impressing them.

“It was really interesting matches, especially with Boss Man. We had beaten each other from one corner of the ring to the other. We were outside, smashing each other with chairs and tables and choking each other with cables. We basically just beat each other up and both of us were pretty much bloodied and bruised after the matches. They were really good, intense, hardcore matches and it looked like people were thinking in the audience that these guys were for real. There was no fake and phony being yelled out. They were saying, ‘these guys are killing each other.'”- he said, as quoted by pwmania.com

Nailz, reflecting on his time with WWE, talks about the uncertainty regarding Vince McMahon's plans for his character. He mentions that he wasn't aware of McMahon's specific ideas but received instructions from the office about his role. This popular wrestler was disappointed with the treatment by the executives of this company.

Nailz believes McMahon missed an opportunity to utilize his character for a more extended period, expressing that fans appreciated his intensity. Nailz expected much more from his WWE tenure. Nailz had confidence in his talent and believed that WWE executives would eventually see his potential for success. However, it became difficult for him to stay motivated and confident when he felt he wasn't receiving enough respect.

There are many things that Nailz was not happy with during that period. McMahon didn't keep his word on a few things. This great wrestler decided to talk to Vince and try to solve the problems between them.

Nailz approached Vince McMahon to discuss his contract and the money he believed he was owed for his work. He wanted to ensure he was paid for the services he had provided. Nailz emphasized that McMahon had promised him significant earnings in WWE, and he felt he had fulfilled his role by playing his character well and bringing in audiences. It was clear that Nailz was among the fans' favorite wrestlers. They appreciated his effort and dedication.

However, he believed McMahon had not held up his end of the agreement, and the discussion was intended to address and resolve the financial aspects of their agreement.

Nailz on the importance of standing up for yourself: If you don't stand up for yourself, no one else will

Looking back, Nailz talks about the importance of standing up for yourself. He believes that if someone mistreats you, it's crucial to speak up. He was a specific character who never allowed anyone to step on him. He was fair to everyone, he tried to help everyone, but he also demanded that others treat him fairly. This is the philosophy by which this great wrestler was guided. However, throughout life, you will always come across moments where you will not feel appreciated. Nailz believes that it is crucial to raise your voice in those moments and fight for yourself.

© Ethan Miller / Getty Images Entertainment

In his case, Nailz thought Vince McMahon owed him money, so he wanted to assert his rights. He strongly feels that if you don't stand up for yourself, no one else will. A large number of wrestlers in that period were afraid of McMahon, considering that he was a specific persona. From the moment he came to the company, Vince developed an authoritarian system, instilled fear in many people, and ruled in such a way. There were individuals like Nailz, who despite everything, dared to face McMahon.

Nailz describes himself as someone who speaks up when he disagrees with something, openly addressing his concerns. He notes that many people were afraid to confront McMahon due to potential negative impacts on their careers, but he chose to express his grievances and stand up for himself, even if it meant going against the fear of speaking out against McMahon.

"There were many many people that just wouldn’t go in and talk to him. He would run through them. He squashed a lot of people’s careers. He squashed a lot of people’s livelihoods and people just didn’t say what was on their mind."- he said.

It seems that Nailz has no regrets about his approach and the way he defended himself. Even today, he is still the same person, and he does not allow anyone to stand in his way.