Tony Ferguson Confident About his Return Against Michael Chiesa

Tony Ferguson is 3-4 days away from what seems to be his final fight, no concrete details about his retirement have been disclosed yet. It all breaks down to how Tony performes against Michael Chiesa this Saturday night. As far as confidence levels are concerned, Tony Ferguson has never been diffident about himself, and this continues to be the case at present.

He recently said that he had a fantastic training camp that included quality sparring sessions. 120 rounds of them!

Tony Ferguson always brings the banter Watch him fight at #UFCAbuDhabi on Saturday!



We start on @UFCFightPass from 5pm BST / 6pm CEST!

7 straight loses. Can Tony Ferguson put a full stop to the daunting streak? The entire world will find out on 3rd August.

Tony Ferguson says he went back to sparring for the first time in 7 years in preparation for his upcoming fight



"I've put in about 120 rounds or more of sparring. I've put a lot of wrestling in, good training partners…"



@ufc #UFCAbuDhabi #UFC #MMA

Tony Ferguson's fight clips

OFFICIAL: (C) Tony Ferguson def. Justin Gaethje via Magic

How did Tony Ferguson survive this



pic.twitter.com/vqrsxtqmv2 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) July 31, 2024