Tony Ferguson Confident About his Return Against Michael Chiesa

Tony Ferguson shares his thoughts on the training camp he had.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
Tony Ferguson Confident About his Return Against Michael Chiesa
© Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

Tony Ferguson is 3-4 days away from what seems to be his final fight, no concrete details about his retirement have been disclosed yet. It all breaks down to how Tony performes against Michael Chiesa this Saturday night. As far as confidence levels are concerned, Tony Ferguson has never been diffident about himself, and this continues to be the case at present.

He recently said that he had a fantastic training camp that included quality sparring sessions. 120 rounds of them!

7 straight loses. Can Tony Ferguson put a full stop to the daunting streak? The entire world will find out on 3rd August.

Tony Ferguson's fight clips

Tony Ferguson
SHARE