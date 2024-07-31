Dana White Confident About Paddy Pimblett’s Future in the UFC: “He’s the real deal”

Paddy Pimblett’s back-to-back winning performances have secured him a strongly growing fan base. There were some speculations indicating that Paddy might leave the UFC for a boxing match, but that isn’t the case anymore, as Paddy recently renewed his fight contract with the UFC.

Dana White has nothing but respect for Paddy Pimblett and can foresee a bright future for him in the UFC.

The entire sequence of Paddy Pimblett’s 1st round submission over King Green



Green OUT COLD#UFC304 #UFC



Dana White on giving Paddy Pimblett $200K in post fight bonuses.

Dana White on Paddy Pimblett’s impact in the UFC

During a recent press conference, Dana White shared his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett.

“He’s one of those guys that I think his personality or whatever it is – people aren’t afraid of him,” White said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I don’t know. I can’t explain it.

He showed tonight you don’t have to be afraid of him, but you definitely have to worry about him. And now he’s in the top 15. And he’s never lost in the UFC. So he’s the real deal”.

Dana White on Paddy Pimblett’s being doubted

“You can do anything with Paddy, The guy’s a superstar.

There’s no doubt about it. Everybody who keeps doubting him – he keeps proving everybody wrong. It was a big test for him and he breaks into the top 15 and did it impressively against a highly-motivated, very talented guy”.