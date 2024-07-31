Leon Edwards' Coach Reveals Pre-Fight Injury Struggle: "We had a few niggles in camp"

Leon Edwards seemed to be absent in many areas in his fight with Belal Muhammad; the lack of responsiveness cost him his hard-earned belt. According to Leon Edwards coach Dave Lovell, during the fight week, Edwards wasn't fully prepared and was struggling with a few injury-related niggles .

Belal Muhammad isn't interested in giving Leon Edwards an immediate rematch; he looks forward to defending his belt against Edwards after 3 years.

OMG!!! Belal Muhammad slams Leon Edwards head straight 2 the GROUND - SUPER SLOW MOTION ‼️ #ufc304 pic.twitter.com/MNjG8U2jJB — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) July 28, 2024

Belal Muhammad doesn’t think Leon Edwards deserves an instant rematch:



“Yea I’ll give him a rematch in 3 years. Let him work his way back up”. #UFC #MMA #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/aLE0NCepo8 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 28, 2024

Davel Lovell on Leon Edwards injury

Recently on the Submission Radio, Dave Lovell shed some light on Leon Edwards pre-fight niggles.

"I'm not making any kind of excuses for him, but we had a few niggles in camp," Lovell said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "His back was niggling him, so he couldn't wrestle the way he really needed to offensively and defensively because of the niggle that recurred about maybe two, three times.

Well, not taking nothing away from Belal's performance, you know. He did well, he done well. The best man won on the night, but Leon will be back."

Dave Lovell on Leon Edwards agreeing to fight

"So in the back part of my mind, you know, I was thinking, well, should we go for this? But because he hadn't fought for so long, Leon said he wanted it.

So we just pushed forward with the injury, trained through the injury and try to, you know, get through and get a victory. Unfortunately, it never happened. "