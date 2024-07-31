Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili Share Intense First Face-Off

Respect isn't seemingly existent in Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili; their heated animosity is quite visible. They recently had their first face-off, where Sean O'Malley was defending his coach. Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishviili's fight is scheduled to take place on 14th September at UFC Noche/306.

Their fight promises to be a grappling and striking contest – it will be interesting to see if Sean O'Malley can successfully defend his belt.

Sean O'Malley verbal interaction with Merab Dvalishvili

"If you have a problem with him [Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch], you can take it up with him; he'll fight you if that's what you want.

You want to die? That's what you're saying? He'll kill you".

