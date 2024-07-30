Leon Edwards' Coach Wants Ian Machado Garry Fight Next

Leon Edwards faced a setback after a long time; he may have to win 2-3 times before reclaiming a title shot. Edwards’ coach, Dave Lovell, feels they should select Ian Machado Garry as the next opponent.This could be a golden opportunity for Ian Machado Garry, who aspires to compete against top-tier opponents and then fight for the belt.

The former champion, Leon Edwards, wants to fight one more time before the year ends; it will be interesting to see who he fights next.

Leon Edwards’ coach losing his mind before the final round in his loss to Belal pic.twitter.com/kvcanpDCkX — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 30, 2024

Dave Lovell on who Leon Edwards should fight next

Recently, on the Submission Radio, Dave Lovell shared his thoughts on Leon Edwards vs Ian Machado Garry.

“I can understand Dana saying that,” Lovell said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “He wants to see a bit more excitement. But as for the next opponent for Leon, Tim [Simpson, Edwards’s manager] said he was going to throw a few names out there, maybe a Shavkat [Rakhmonov] or Ian Garry.

We’ll see what we get back”.

Dave Lovell on how Ian Machado Garry vs Leon Edwards would play out

“I would like to see Leon fight Ian Garry, obviously we can keep it British based, either Ireland or over here.

Obviously there’s the little background story we had going back last year. He’s looking for a scalp, now that Leon’s not champ he may think it is a good scalp for him to get to march on to get a championship belt or a title shot.