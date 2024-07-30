Dana White Reacts To Possible Retirements of Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic

There’s a great chance for both Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones to retire after there potential showdown in November. The age factor and performance decay are to be blamed for such a happening. Jon Jones has been pretty clear about calling it quits; he will make a decision after seeing how well he performs against Stipe Miocic.

Dana White isn't pleased to see two of his best fighters leaving.

Dana White thinks Stipe Miocic "probably will" retire after fighting Jon Jones while Jones' "competitive spirit" could lead him to Tom Aspinall. pic.twitter.com/hWVqtJJpGr — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 30, 2024

Dana White on the possible retirement of Miocic and Jones

In a recent press conference, Dana White shared his thoughts on the possbility of Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic retiring.

"If both retire? * that’ll suck,” White said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “That’ll suck. I don’t know what we’ll do if that happens”.

Dana White on the odds of them retiring

“I think if Stipe wins, he probably will (retire).

But I think if Jon Jones wins, I just think that competitive spirit that he has and his desire to prove to the world that he’s the best (will make him fight). Especially when people are saying that (Aspinall) could possibly be the best ever.

I think that’s the kind of * that fires Jon Jones up. There’s no doubt about it (that fight is getting bigger). There’s no doubt, whoever wins the fight between Jon Jones and Stipe, is a great fight for Aspinall”.