Mohammad Mokaev Apologizes to UFC, Hopes To Get a New Opportunity

Mohammad Mokaev took the time to apologize to the UFC, wants a new contract.

by Aryan Lakhani
The top UFC flyweight contender Mohammad Mokaev did everything right: claimed a dominating win against Manel Kape, walked his talk, and moved one step closer to getting a title shot. However, all the efforts may have gone down the drains because Mohammad Mokaev’s team was negotiating with the PFL for a new deal, and upon witnessing this, the UFC and Dana White felt that Mokaev was better off outside the UFC and decided not to re-sign him.

Mohammad Mokaev’s name has been removed from the flyweight rankings table.

As a response to all of this, Mokaev took the time to publicly apologize to the UFC and seek a renewed contract.

Mohammaed Mokaev’s recent tweets

