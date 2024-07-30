Mohammad Mokaev Apologizes to UFC, Hopes To Get a New Opportunity

The top UFC flyweight contender Mohammad Mokaev did everything right: claimed a dominating win against Manel Kape, walked his talk, and moved one step closer to getting a title shot. However, all the efforts may have gone down the drains because Mohammad Mokaev’s team was negotiating with the PFL for a new deal, and upon witnessing this, the UFC and Dana White felt that Mokaev was better off outside the UFC and decided not to re-sign him.

Mohammad Mokaev pulls Manel Kape's trunks during the fight. The animosity knows no bounds, huh?



What do you make of this controversial moment? Let us know in the comments! #UFC304 #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/QmxlMvrTeP — TheAfricanFighters (@FightersAfrican) July 28, 2024

Mohammad Mokaev’s name has been removed from the flyweight rankings table.

As a response to all of this, Mokaev took the time to publicly apologize to the UFC and seek a renewed contract.

Dana White says that it is unlikely that the UFC will resign Mohammad Mokaev pic.twitter.com/jCXdmYIRBh — Casual MMA (@CasualMMAinc) July 28, 2024

Mohammaed Mokaev’s recent tweets

This is first time I punched outside the cage, it was more personal



He was the one who head butted 5 days before Perez fight when I went to shake his hand in Vegas!

I understand, this is wrong what happen at the hotel and I apologise to the UFC, but there’s some nights I… — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) July 30, 2024