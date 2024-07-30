Daniel Cormier Doubtful About Jon Jones' Chances Against Alex Pereira

The UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira quite spontaneously made his way to the top, and his dominating performances made people question if someone as experienced and skilled as Jon Jones could sail through. Daniel Cormier also questions Jon Jones’ chances of rising victoriously against Alex Pereira.

Their fight could happen in the near future, provided that the UFC approves Alex Pereira's shift to heavyweight.

Daniel Cormier says Jon Jones should call out Alex Pereira if he beats Stipe Miocic :



“If I’m Jones, I fight Stipe, I beat Stipe, and then I call out the UFC to make Pereira go up…Jones vs Pereira would be a massive payday”.



Daniel Cormier likes the idea of Alex Pereira fighting the winner of Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes.



Then the winner of that, fight the winner of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.



Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira

Recently on the Good guy/Bad Guy Podcast, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on Jon Jones chances of winning against Alex Pereira.

“We are ultimately looking at the best heavyweight on the planet,” Cormier said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Because I don’t know if Jon Jones will beat this guy. But I will not be quick to say Jon Jones is afraid of him or that it’s a foregone conclusion that he beats Jon.

Because I’ve been in there with Jones. I know how tough he is, I know how smart he is and I know how much he loves to compete. And if you love to compete as much as that guy does, he can never been counted out from a fight”.