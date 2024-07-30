Colby Covington Wants To Fight Belal Muhammad: “I'll do whatever it takes”

Colby Covington has been pretty vocal about locking horns with Belal Muhammad, and he has been insisting on sharing the cage with Belal Muhammad before he became the new UFC welterweight champion. Covington is as confident as ever, and he believes he can easily beat Belal Muhammad.

Leon Edwards was in the same spirits, and it cost him his belt. As far as the next title defense is concerned, Belal Muhammad is interested in fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov next.

Colby Covington goes OFF on Belal Muhammad



"[Belal] is a f***ing p*ssy... if I cross paths with him he won't be champion anymore... I'd love to fight him, I hope that fight happens. I'll do whatever it takes to get to that...



He's obviously on the right steroids right now...… pic.twitter.com/fZR77MYaBz — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 30, 2024

#ANDNEW @BullyB170



Belal Muhammad wins his 11th fight in a row & claims the welterweight title via UD at #UFC304. pic.twitter.com/DDzxcxsh00 — Monster Energy (@MonsterEnergy) July 28, 2024

Colby Covington on fighting Belal Muhammad

If I cross paths with him he won't be champion anymore. I would love to fight him, I hope that fight happens. I'll do whatever it takes to get to that... He's obviously on the right steroids right now... he had a one night, lightning in a bottle type performance...

I think I'll be fighting [Shavkat for the belt] before the end of next year".

Belal Muhammad Responds