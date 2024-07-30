King Green Breaks Silence on Losing To Paddy Pimblett: “Let the ridicule begin”

King Green sheds some light on how he feels losing to Paddy Pimblett.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
King Green Breaks Silence on Losing To Paddy Pimblett: “Let the ridicule begin”
© Mike Stobe / Getty Images

King Green’s solid confidence and instinct to ‘school’ Paddy Pimblett was more like an effort in vain. Paddy Pimblett gracefully accepted the grappling challenge and zipped King Green’s mouth with a fantastic triangle submission win.

King Green questioned Paddy’s grappling skills, and in response, Paddy gave the best possible response. On a brighter note, Their animosity switched into respect for one another. Paddy Pimblett has now entered the UFC top 15 lightweight rankings.

King Green on facing a loss

In a recent Instagram story, King Green said the following about his loss: “What a day.

Thank you guys for checking in on me. I’m OK, I guess. * happens,I felt like I slipped into some * and it all just went the perfect way. I had a bad night. No excuses * happens. I live by a code, kill or be killed. Today, I got killed.

Let the ridicule begin. I know what comes with this. You guys can talk your *. I know what comes with this. Let’s go”.

Paddy Pimblett
SHARE