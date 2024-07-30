King Green Breaks Silence on Losing To Paddy Pimblett: “Let the ridicule begin”

King Green’s solid confidence and instinct to ‘school’ Paddy Pimblett was more like an effort in vain. Paddy Pimblett gracefully accepted the grappling challenge and zipped King Green’s mouth with a fantastic triangle submission win.

King Green questioned Paddy’s grappling skills, and in response, Paddy gave the best possible response. On a brighter note, Their animosity switched into respect for one another. Paddy Pimblett has now entered the UFC top 15 lightweight rankings.

Paddy choked out Bobby Green 1 second faster than Islam. It could’ve been 10 seconds faster, but Bobby was chilling out cold in the triangle choke. pic.twitter.com/7pQFblOSPk — Sahil (@AbsolutlyNobode) July 29, 2024

King Green issues first statement following his submission loss to Paddy Pimblett at #UFC304, and makes no excuses. #UFCManchester



“Shit happens. Felt like I just slipped into some shit and it just went the perfect way(for Paddy). I had a bad night. No excuses.



“.. I live by… pic.twitter.com/k6cwlPqxy0 — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) July 29, 2024

King Green on facing a loss

