Islam Makhachev Breaks Silence on Injury: “I might even have to have surgery”

The UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s appearance against Dustin Poirier may have been his last showdown for the year. His return before year-end remains doubtful because of multiple injuries – Makhachev may need to get surgery if the severity of his ligament tear is high.

This may be a frustrating moment for Arman Tsarukyan because he was eagerly waiting for the rematch/ title shot opportunity against Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev reveals a hand injury that could potentially keep him out for the rest of the year:



"An MRI recently confirmed that I have a partial ligament tear. Let's see if I can recover. If not, I might even have to have surgery...



Islam Makhachev on his injury

In a recent interview with Ushatayka, Islam Makhachev shed some light on his injury and spoke about the possibility of featuring in the UFC 308 event.

“After the fight (with Poirier), my fists hurt, a lot of things hurt,” Makhachev said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “We’ll take time. Everything is healing little by little. But my hand continues to bother me.

An MRI recently confirmed that I have a partial ligament tear. Let’s see if I can recover. If not, I might even have to have surgery".

Islam Makhachev on fighting at UFC 308

“It is questionable (if I will fight at UFC 308).

We haven’t talked about the fight yet. I am doing rehabilitation every day now. And we’ll see how the hand goes. I really want to perform before the end of the year, I plan to. So far, I haven’t even thought about not performing.

I want to come in shape, prepared, so that nothing bothers me. Before the last fight, there were also a lot of minor injuries".