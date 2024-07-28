Curtis Blaydes Breaks Silence on the Defeat: “I got greedy”

Curtis Blaydes was a few steps away from flipping his career around and achieving opportunities like never before. Tom Aspinall’s first round knockout win against him has eliminated the glorious future. As an obvious response to the tough loss, Curtis Blaydes is gutted.

He wants everyone to know that this fight wasn't the end of journey to the top.

Curtis Blaydes releases the following statement after his loss to Tom Aspinall last night:



"Sorry guys, I got greedy when I touched him early and threw out the amazing gameplay that my coaches came up with that would've worked I'm sure of it.



No excuses, Tom was on point… pic.twitter.com/tCj1RbJRwy — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 28, 2024

THE HOMETOWN KID IS HERE TO STAY @AspinallMMA defeats Curtis Blaydes by TKO to retain his interim heavyweight title!



[ B2YB @ForThePeople ] pic.twitter.com/TkFhC3V9UE — UFC (@ufc) July 28, 2024

Curtis Blaydes statement

In a recent post, Curtis Blaydes said the following on facing a loss against Tom Aspinall. "Sorry guys, I got greedy when I touched him early and threw out the amazing gameplay that my coaches Vinnie Lopez Cody Donovan came up with that would’ve worked I’m sure of it.

No excuses Tom was on point tonight I know this isn’t the end of my journey but damnit, I know I’m better than tonight’s performance. I appreciate all the support truly it’s been an eye opening experience to have so many ppl rocking with me".