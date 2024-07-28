Leon Edwards Reflects on The Loss: “I’m not surprised”

Leon Edwards didn't radiate the spark he did in his last three fights; his dimness got the better of him. Belal Muhammad showed heart and hunger that successfully dethroned Leon Edwards with a unanimous decision win. Edwards blames the loss on fatigue and tiredness; he is obviously gutted and is aiming for a return somewhere between November and December.

Belal Muhammad doesn’t think Leon Edwards deserves an instant rematch:



“Yea I’ll give him a rematch in 3 years. Let him work his way back up”. #UFC #MMA #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/aLE0NCepo8 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 28, 2024

Belal Muhammad upsets Leon Edwards to become UFC welterweight champion #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/Eozj5QJ6Rh — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 28, 2024

Leon Edwards on the loss

During the recent post-fight interview, Leon Edwards shared his thoughts on the bitter loss.

“I’m not surprised (by Belal’s performance),” Edwards said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “My body just felt tired from Round 1. All week, I’ve been feeling just tired from the timing.

But congrats to Belal. He got the job done and we’ll get it back again”.

Leon Edwards on his return

“I would like to get one more this year, so whenever – November or December – I’m ready to go.

One more this year. I’m ready to go”.