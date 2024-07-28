Tom Aspinall Knocks Out Curtis Blaydes in The 1st Round, Moves Closer to Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall claimed a knockout win, wants Alex Pereira next.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
Tom Aspinall Knocks Out Curtis Blaydes in The 1st Round, Moves Closer to Jon Jones
© Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

The UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has successfully defended his belt against Curtis Blaydes in a violent fashion. It was a first-round, first-minute knockout. Aspinall is one step closer to Jon Jones. In the octagon interview, without hesitating, Tom Aspinall called out Jon Jones and, in the post-fight press conference, suggested featuring the UFC 309 card to fight Alex Pereira on the same night as Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.

Tom Aspinall has proven his worthiness to fight for the UFC heavyweight belt quite a few times, and he may post probably fight for the belt next.

Tom Aspinall on fighting Alex Pereira

Tom Aspinall has an interesting idea for november showdown.

Tom Aspinall on early stoppage claims

Some people spiked a debate indicating that the referee stepped in too early and stopped the fight.

Here's how Tom Apsinall responded to such claims:

Jon Jones Alex Pereira
SHARE