Tom Aspinall Knocks Out Curtis Blaydes in The 1st Round, Moves Closer to Jon Jones

The UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has successfully defended his belt against Curtis Blaydes in a violent fashion. It was a first-round, first-minute knockout. Aspinall is one step closer to Jon Jones. In the octagon interview, without hesitating, Tom Aspinall called out Jon Jones and, in the post-fight press conference, suggested featuring the UFC 309 card to fight Alex Pereira on the same night as Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.

Tom Aspinall has proven his worthiness to fight for the UFC heavyweight belt quite a few times, and he may post probably fight for the belt next.

"Hello Jon. I have nothing against you personally, but I just think I'm better than you".



Tom Aspinall on fighting Alex Pereira

Tom Aspinall has an interesting idea for november showdown.

Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic

Alex Pereira vs Tom Aspinall



Tom Aspinall on early stoppage claims

Some people spiked a debate indicating that the referee stepped in too early and stopped the fight.

