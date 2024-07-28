Belal Muhammad Dethrones Leon Edwards, Shocks the World

Belal Muhammad claimed a unanimous decision win against Leon Edwards.

by Aryan Lakhani
A wise man once said: never underestimate the power of a common man. Belal Muhammad took the statement quite literally. The majority of the MMA enthusiasts were vouching against Belal Muhammad, and almost everyone thought he was going to lose in a boring fashion.

Quite the opposite, Belal Muhammad completely outplayed Leon Edwards and represented the power of hunger. He strongly desired to become the new UFC welterweight champion and that desire translated itself into reality.

After 5 rounds of action, Belal Muhammad was declared the winner by unanimous decision.

So, who's next for him? There isn't a definite answer to that. However, Belal Muhammad did agree to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov next. A tragic setback for Leon Edwards, who will now need 1-2 solid wins to reclaim a title shot.

Belal Muhammad on giving Leon Edwards an immediate rematch

Belal Muhammad isn't interested in giving Leon Edwards an immediate rematch.

He will wait for 3 years.

Leon Edwards
