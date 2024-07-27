Max Holloway Upset To Not Feature in the UFC Noche Fight Card

The BMF title holder and the top featherweight contender, Max Holloway, is all set to lock horns with Ilia Topuria before the year ends. However, Holloway is unhappy about the fact that the fight isn’t happening at UFC 306, which is Mexican Independence Day.

Dana White recently announced that Sean O’Malley is fighting Merab Dvalishvili on 14th September at UFC Noche. An official announcement about Ilia Topuira vs Max Holloway shall soon be announced.

Max Holloway reacts to the Sphere card announcement:



"This is how I feel I about not being on the Sphere card... should've been us brother.



It's Mexican Independence Day. You guys cannot have a Spaniard, who Mexicans got their independence back from, to headline the card."



UFC 306 Official announcement

UFC President Dana White has announced the full #NocheUFC main card at the @spherevegas which includes:



Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway

