Max Holloway Upset To Not Feature in the UFC Noche Fight Card

Max Holloway shares his thoughts on not being featured at UFC 306.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
Max Holloway Upset To Not Feature in the UFC Noche Fight Card
© Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

The BMF title holder and the top featherweight contender, Max Holloway, is all set to lock horns with Ilia Topuria before the year ends. However, Holloway is unhappy about the fact that the fight isn’t happening at UFC 306, which is Mexican Independence Day.

Dana White recently announced that Sean O’Malley is fighting Merab Dvalishvili on 14th September at UFC Noche. An official announcement about Ilia Topuira vs Max Holloway shall soon be announced.

UFC 306 Official announcement

Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway

Max Holloway
SHARE