Max Holloway Upset To Not Feature in the UFC Noche Fight Card

The BMF title holder and the top featherweight contender, Max Holloway, is all set to lock horns with Ilia Topuria before the year ends. However, Holloway is unhappy about the fact that the fight isn’t happening at UFC 306, which is Mexican Independence Day.
Dana White recently announced that Sean O’Malley is fighting Merab Dvalishvili on 14th September at UFC Noche. An official announcement about Ilia Topuira vs Max Holloway shall soon be announced.
Max Holloway reacts to the Sphere card announcement:
"This is how I feel I about not being on the Sphere card...
should've been us brother.
It's Mexican Independence Day. You guys cannot have a Spaniard, who Mexicans got their independence back from, to headline the card."
… pic.twitter.com/HAj1DEiPTl — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 27, 2024
That Knockout!
Check out the atmosphere in the arena during the Max Holloway KO at #UFC300! pic.twitter.com/fcKvLtKhC4 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 15, 2024
UFC 306 Official announcement
BREAKING NEWS
UFC President Dana White has announced the full #NocheUFC main card at the @spherevegas which includes:
Sean O’Malley vs.
Merab Dvalishvili
Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko
Diego Lopes vs. Brian Ortegapic.twitter.com/5redBG0B9w — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 27, 2024
Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway
Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway featherweight title fight targeted for #UFC307 pic.twitter.com/wwwCO4kLOB — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) July 25, 2024
Ilia Topuria's reaction to Max Holloway's knockout at #UFC300:
"I saw nothing special to be honest with you.
In the end, a game of exchanging blows without any strategy behind, just throwing blows without any defense... that would never happen with me.
[Max] has talked a lot… pic.twitter.com/IJhJkYHfLy — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 14, 2024