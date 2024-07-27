Errore nella query: INSERT INTO article_topics SET ida = '23492', idt = '862', topic = 'sean o'malley', tipo = '4'

UFC 306: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili officially announced

Sean O’Malley will defend his belt against Merab Dvalishvili on 14th September.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Paul Rutherford/Getty Images

The highly anticipated UFC bantamweight clash is officially booked. Sean O’Malley will be defending his belt against Merab Dvalishvili on 14th September in Las Vegas. The MMA community has mixed opinions on the outcome of this weight; some are weighing in favor of Sean O’Malley, and some foresee Merab Dvalishvili becoming the new bantamweight champion of the world.

Dana White also took the time to announce other fights for UFC Noche; here’s what the event looks like so far:
  • Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili (Main event)
  • Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko (Co-main event)
  • Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes
  • Esteban Ribovics vs Daniel Zellhuber
  • Ode Osbourne vs Ronaldo Rodríguez
  • Ignacio Bahamondes vs Manuel Torres
  • Irene Aldana vs Norma Dumont
  • Kevin Borjas vs Edgar Chairez
  • Yazmin Jáuregui vs Ketlen Souza
  • Raul Rosas Jr vs Aori Qileng

Sean O'Malley on fighting Merab Dvalishvili

In a recent YouTube video, Sean O'Malley shared his thoughts on fighting Merab Dvalishvili.

“I’m going to make Merab look stupid,” O’Malley said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usa.today.com. “I’m going to make him look silly. I’m going to make him look like he doesn’t even belong in there with me.

Too elite. Not good enough. He’s got good cardio. He’s got good wrestling. He’s got decent striking. But I’m great. He’s decent – I’m great”.

