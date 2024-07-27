UFC 306: Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili officially announced

The highly anticipated UFC bantamweight clash is officially booked. Sean O’Malley will be defending his belt against Merab Dvalishvili on 14th September in Las Vegas. The MMA community has mixed opinions on the outcome of this weight; some are weighing in favor of Sean O’Malley, and some foresee Merab Dvalishvili becoming the new bantamweight champion of the world.

Sean O'Malley posted this video after his fight against Merab Dvalishvili at the Sphere was announced



"That time again. Back in camp. F*** Merab. Killin this dude."



IG / @SugaSeanMMA #UFC #MMA #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/6baK0YIGs3 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 27, 2024

Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili (Main event)

Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko (Co-main event)

Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes

Esteban Ribovics vs Daniel Zellhuber

Ode Osbourne vs Ronaldo Rodríguez

Ignacio Bahamondes vs Manuel Torres

Irene Aldana vs Norma Dumont

Kevin Borjas vs Edgar Chairez

Yazmin Jáuregui vs Ketlen Souza

Raul Rosas Jr vs Aori Qileng

Sean O'Malley on fighting Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White also took the time to announce other fights for UFC Noche; here’s what the event looks like so far:

In a recent YouTube video, Sean O'Malley shared his thoughts on fighting Merab Dvalishvili.

“I’m going to make Merab look stupid,” O’Malley said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usa.today.com. “I’m going to make him look silly. I’m going to make him look like he doesn’t even belong in there with me.

Too elite. Not good enough. He’s got good cardio. He’s got good wrestling. He’s got decent striking. But I’m great. He’s decent – I’m great”.