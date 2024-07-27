Leon Edwards Final Words to Belal Muhammad: “he’s as good as dead”

The UFC welterweight title fight is a few hours away; Leon and Belal have faced each other one final time before settling their animosity in the cage. Both fighters expressed confidence in rising victoriously, and both fighters have violent intentions for each other.

Some fans and people from the MMA community are labeling this as a one-sided clash favoring Edwards. Belal Muhammad is being underestimated by almost everyone. Will he be successful in zipping everyone’s mouth and dropping people’s jaws? We shall find out in just a few hours.

Belal Muhammad’s final words before his title fight against Leon Edwards:



“All these boo’s tomorrow are gonna be tears. Headshot dead, your boys going to sleep…



Cry about it, it’s over for you guys. England’s gonna lose again”. #UFC304 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/41C8GHqcH2 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 26, 2024

Belal Muhammad’s final speech at the weigh ins

“All these boo’s tomorrow are going to be tears.

Head shot, dead. Your boy is going to sleep. And new, inshallah. That’s my family right there, that’s all I care about. The rest of you guys, tomorrow night, cry about it. It’s over for you guys. England is going to lose again”.

Leon Edwards final speech at the weigh ins

"Manchester, listen, forget what he says, thanks for turning out, Manchester. Tomorrow night, he’s as good as dead. He’s too slow, too small, I’m knocking him the * out”.