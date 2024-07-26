Alexander Volkanovski Reacts to Topuria's Tweet on Holloway Being Forced to Fight

Alexander Volkanovski isn't pleased with Ilia Topuria's recent statement indicating that Max Holloway accepted a fight with him because he was 'forced.' Volkanovski took the time to address that it was more of a mutual agreement than forced action.

Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway hasn't been officially announced yet. However, it is being aimed to take place in September. The winner of that fight may most likely face Alexander Volkanovski next.

It seems that the UFC has forced him to say yes. El Matador is back. Congratulations to all @ufc fans. — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) July 24, 2024

Alex Volkanovski scoffs at Ilia Topuria’s suggestion that Max Holloway had to be “forced” to fight.



“I just don’t feel like he played his cards right… You didn’t force Max. We sorta know this”.



(via @JoseYoungs) pic.twitter.com/4VfZs8nLJT — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 26, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski on Ilia Topuria's claim

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Alexander Volkanovski shared his thoughts on Ilia Topuria's recent comments.

"Let's be real, you're not forcing Max to fight," Volkanovski said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. "I think it's common knowledge that Max wants to fight him and I think he wanted to fight him sooner rather than later. There's holdups.

I'm pretty sure there's holdups, and I don't think it's on Max-I'm not trying to pick sides, I'm just stating facts. I've got nothing against Ilia, but you're not forcing Max in this one. Let's be real."

Alexander Volkanovski on fighting the winner

"I wanted them [Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway] to fight earlier so I can fight sooner".