Mike Perry Still Interested To Fight in the BKFC

Conor McGregor’s tweet made most feel that Mike Perry was officially fired from the BKFC, but that is far from the case. After facing a tough 6th-round knockout loss to Jake Paul, Mike Perry still looks forward to making a BKFC return and is also ready to face Jake Paul for an MMA fight.

Conor McGregor seems unhappy with how Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry went. pic.twitter.com/YDXtbto2kL — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 21, 2024

Mike Perry reacts to Conor McGregor's comments--



"We can fight bare-knuckle, I lost to Jake Paul, why don't you put the gloves on and fight Jake Paul? It would be worse than Mayweather"



Which fight would you like to see happen? pic.twitter.com/gETRGaMVg2 — TrillerTV (@FiteTV) July 21, 2024

Mike Perry on Conor McGregor’s tweet

Recnetly on BS w/ Jake Paul, Mike Perry shared his thoughts on making a BKFC return.

“I think it’s just, he does that,” Perry said as quoted by mmafighting.com. “He Tweets and he gets people to attach to something. Whatever he says, he knows that we had that moment that night in history, and it was what people were talking about.

So, he’s like, ‘Let me say something about it, talk * about it,’ and be his normal, witty self. And he said something that got people to tune in because, ‘Oh, now Mike is released from Bare Knuckle [FC]!’.

Mike Perry on BKFC return

“But let’s be honest, everybody wants to see me fight bare-knuckle again. If you’re ever not boxing, if you want to come on over because look, bare-knuckle fights max: 12 minutes.

I went over 15 with you. Another small thing to be proud of”.